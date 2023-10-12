Sandara Park Admits *Not* Having Savings Because Of Her Fashion Splurges

Known as one of the members of one of K-pop’s most successful girl groups of all time, Sandara Park has a lifestyle that comes with being rich and famous.

But despite the hefty paychecks, she revealed that it was only recently that she started saving up for herself, largely due to her fashion splurges. “Oo, magastos ako sa fashion and shoes,” she said in an interview with Luis Manzano, sharing that her realization came when she saw her Korean peers’ investments.

“Lately kasi mga friends ko mga kasabay ko dati may swimming pool sila sa bahay, meron silang sariling bahay, building and marami silang cars. Wala akong interes sa house or lupa o sa cars. Ang interes ko lang sa fashion,” she remarked.

Luis then asked her about her experience in the Paris Fashion Week last year, where Sandara’s eclectic and ~expensive~ style surely didn’t go unnoticed. “Yes marami namang nag-a-appreciate rin sa akin when I went to Paris Fashion Week. Marami ring nagimbal sa akin, ‘yun lang wala akong pera,” she revealed.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

To which, Luis had a reassuring advice for the star: “Minsan mas madaling maging masaya ng may pera, pero minsan puwede kang maging masaya kahit wala kang masyadong pera. Kaya mong mahanap ‘yung sariling fulfillment mo.”