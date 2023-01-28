This Rewards Card Has All The *Luck* You Need For All Your Shopping Sprees This New Year

A new year is underway, and what better way to start things off on a high note than to kickstart your way into fostering smart shopping habits? If you found yourself spending more than the average budget during last year’s Holiday season, you might want to stock up more and make the most savings out of your shopping sprees this year! Thankfully, you can shop ~*smarter*~ with the help of SMAC and its exclusive offers.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, SMAC grants you the chance to be one of the 20 winners of 20,000 SMAC points when you shop with a minimum of 2,000 single receipt to spend in its participating partners: SM Store, SM Supermarket, Hypermarket, Savemore, SM Appliance, Baby Co, Toy Kingdom, Pet Express, Kultura, Levi’s, Surplus, Forever 21, Uniqlo, Simply Shoes, Sports Central, Ecco, Crocs, The Body Shop, Innisfree, Watsons, Look, Our Home, Crate and Barrel, Dyson, Ace, and Miniso.

For new card holders, you’ll also get 20 free SMAC points, and an extra 20 on your first swipe with a minimum P2,000 single-receipt spend at SM Store.

The best part of it is that the benefits of a usual SMAC are there: five years of membership, the ease of earning and paying with points, freebies, exclusive perks from over 4,000 retail and mall partners nationwide, and more. Truly a steal!

Download the SMAC app via App Store or Google Play, or visit its official website for more details. For updates on the latest deals, you can follow the brand on its official social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.