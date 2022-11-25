Start Your Christmas Shopping Now With This ~Super Sulit~ Discount Card

‘Tis the season to be jolly, and of course, to give gifts! If you’ve already spent your day dreaming about your surprises and deciding who made it to your nice list—now it’s time for the next step: *shopping*!

And because we know you’re one generous gift-giver, why not make the most out of shopping with an all-in-one lifestyle card? Enter: the SM Advantage Card worth P200 pesos—your exclusive tool for the best points, discounts, and freebies this Christmas season!

Come next month, SMAC is gifting 100 chosen members 3,000 SMAC points through SMAC Gifts Back To Members, where the lucky winners can use such points for gifts and other Christmas essentials.

Also, if you don't enjoy long lines—you can enjoy the luxury of being SMAC Prestige Members: the SM Prestige Lounges (in select SM Store branches nationwide). You’ll also get exclusive access to priority fitting rooms at the SM Store, courtesy check-out lanes both at the SM Store and SM Markets, and an extra 10% off during Prestige Fridays. What a deal!

If you’re not a member yet, what are you waiting for? Download SMAC now on the app store or its official website.