This Rewards Card Is A *Multi-Faceted Woman*’s Best Friend This Women’s Month

When it comes to finances, one can never go wrong with a great rewards card. Especially during Women’s Month, ladies have a lot of reasons to treat themselves and their loved ones—be it tropical getaways, holiday vacations, dinner dates, or a mega-shopping and spa spree. We all deserve it, right ladies?

Take it from three influential and powerful women with multi-faceted hobbies and expenditures: Rianne Motas, a Business Economics student and TikTok content creator; Carissa Cruz-Evangelista, designer and businesswoman; and Bernadette Zulueta, content creator and mother.

While their shopping and financial needs are quite different, they all agree on one thing: there’s no ~practical~ way to spend your money than pairing it with SMAC and its exclusive offers!

New cardholders can get 20 free SMAC points when they purchase a SMAC and an extra 20 points on their first swipe with a minimum of 2,000 single receipt spent at the SM Store.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Of course, the usual benefits of SMAC are there: five years of membership, the ease of earning and paying with points, freebies, exclusive perks from over 4,000 retail and mall partners nationwide, and more. Truly a steal for thrifty women!

For updates on the latest SMAC deals, download the SMAC app via App Store or Google Play, or visit its official website for more details. You can also follow the brand on its official social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.