Add To Cart ASAP: These *Uber Functional* Earphones Are Your Next Daily Essentials

Whether you’re tuning into a wellness podcast or working your way through your numerous Zoom calls, having a trusty pair of earphones is an absolute necessity. And if it’s comfort, functionality, and effortless cool they lend, nothing beats the newest Sony Linkbuds S!

Trust us when we say it’s the earbuds of the moment—the perfect accompaniment for your 9-to-5 work needs and beyond! It comes in three stylish colorways and is engineered with Adaptive Sound Control (ASC), a smart feature that adjusts ambient sound settings depending on where you are to create the most convenient listening experience. With ASC, you can seamlessly move through your surroundings all while letting your favorite artists and entertainment play on.

For the girl-on-the-go who may occasionally bump into a friend while outside, it also comes with a helpful Speak-to-Chat based on precise Voice Pickup technology, which means your LinkBuds S automatically pauses your music when you speak to someone.

All these and more, plus the earphones’ noise-canceling feature that ensures crystal clear calls no matter where you are. With all these impressive features, it's no wonder, Kapuso artist Gabbi Garcia is a big fan!

She shares, “I always have my Sony LinkBuds S with me wherever I go. With Speak to Chat, Ambient Sound Contol, super comfy design, and more — my LinkBuds S are perfect for all-day use, giving me an All Day Comfortable Truly Wireless experience.”

Check the Sony Linkbuds S below:

Sony Linkbuds S, P10,999, sony.com

This story originally appeared on Female Network.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

