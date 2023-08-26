Here's How Much It Costs To Stay At Lovi Poe And Monty Blencowe's *English Wedding* Venue

We may earn commission from the affiliate links on this page, but we only recommend products and services we love. We promise!

Guests have been flying in and driving to Berkshire, England to celebrate Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe's nuptials, but where are they all congregating? Well, it looks like attendees of #LoviGoesFullMonty are experiencing the premium hospitality of Cliveden House, a renowned location with its own fair share of *juicy* history and celebrity guests. Fun fact: The day before she married Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland checked in to this elegant lodge in the Berkshire countryside!

The longtime couple have actually been engaged for a couple of years, and the actress recently shared how they made their long-distance relationship work. From going Insta-official in June 2019 (at the Royal Ascot, no less!) to getting married this August 2023, we can't wait to see them tie the knot!

What you need to know about Cliveden House:

What is Cliveden House?

Built as a hunting lodge in 1666, Cliveden House has quite a storied history full of royals, romance, and political scandal. George Villiers, the second Duke of Buckingham, established it as a hunting lodge where he could entertain his friends and mistress, Anna Maria Talbot (the Countess of Shrewsbury, who became a widow after the Duke conveniently killed her husband in a duel). In 1868, multi-millionaire William Waldorf Astor purchased Cliveden for a cool $1.25 million, and since the 1980s, Cliveden House has operated as a luxury hotel. As part of the Iconic Luxury Hotels collection, it is now a five-star luxury establishment and spa that boasts "over 350 years of power and pleasure."

A mere 25-minute drive from Heathrow Airport, guests can book a private chauffer to arrive in style. All the rooms in Cliveden House are set up with antique furniture and stunning period features, giving you that English countryside feel when you open your window and look out on the picturesque grounds of their parterre garden.

What are the amenities and activities available in Cliveden House?

From clay pigeon shooting and sustainable foraging (think berries, wild mushrooms, and much more) in the summer, to exploring over 376 acres of the National Trust garden grounds in the fall, Cliveden House has a lot to offer its esteemed guests. Here are a selection of activities you might be interested in:

Family falconry - 90 minutes of hands-on experience with avian predators. Cost: £510 (P36,320) for up to six guests.

for up to six guests. Forest foraging - a 2-hour session to learn how to identify edible and medical plants via wildlife commentary. Cost: £430 (P30,623) for up to two guests, children under 16 go free.

Art experiences - book a 90-minute (or longer) period and be guided in creating your own artistic masterpiece. Cost: £380 (27,062) for up to two guests. Additional guests are charged at £120 (P8,546) per adult and £60 (P4,273) per child (under 8).

for up to two guests. Additional guests are charged at per adult and per child (under 8). Clay shooting - the ancient sport will test your eyesight, aim, and steady hands, all in a span of 90 minutes.

Country sports - Choose from 60 minutes of either archery or axe throwing ( £500 or P35,608 for up to four guests), or laser clay shooting or air rifles ( £500 or P35,608 for up to five guests)

for up to four guests), or laser clay shooting or air rifles ( for up to five guests) Boat trips - float along the River Thames on your own private vintage boat, complete with a bottle of champagne. Why not add a delicious afternoon tea picnic to your luxury cruise?

The indoor gym has beautiful views of the outdoor pool, while the fitness studio offers over 25 classes a week—including pilates, yoga, and HIIT. If indoor workouts aren't your thing, then take a dip (if the weather permits) and relax poolside at the famous Profumo outdoor pool. Enjoy the hot tubs, especially when the nights get chilly! If you're really in need of warming up, spend a brief 20 minutes at the sauna for your personal ~steamy~ experience. And wear your Wimbledon whites for a day on the (indoor or outdoor) tennis courts!

Lovi's nearest and dearest happily shared pics and vids of them enjoying their meals in the Cliveden dining room, which offers a spectacular view of the grounds while you enjoy your traditional English breakfast and a piping hot mug of tea.

How much does it cost to stay at Cliveden House?

Cliveden House has 38 rooms, each named and styled after one of Cliveden's notable guests. As per Town & Country, the hotel has hosted every British monarch since George I, in addition to Winston Churchill, President Roosevelt, and Charlie Chaplin.

The most affordable room available is the Bobbie Shaw, located on the second floor of Cliveden House. The room overlooks the rear of the House and Berkshire countryside, and is apparently dog-friendly!

Here are the other room and suite selections at Cliveden House:

Club Rooms - prices from £445 (P31,691)

Classic Rooms - p rices from £545 (P38,813)

Deluxe Double Rooms - p rices from £665 (P47,359)

Club Room with Hot Tub - p rices from £845 (P60,177)

Classic Room with Hot Tub - p rices from £865 (P61,602)

- Deluxe Double Rooms with Hot Tub - p rices from £1,065 (P75,845)

Junior Suites - p rices from £865 (P61,602)

Deluxe Suites - p rices from £1,095 (P75,845)

Mansion House Deluxe Double Rooms - p rices from £765 (P54,480)

Mansion House Deluxe Suites - p rices from £1,195 (P85,103)

Mansion House Inchiquin Suite - p rices from £1,535 (P109,316)

Mansion House Prince of Wales Suite - p rices from £1,535 (P109,316)

Mansion House Lady Astor Suite - p rices from £1,565 (P111,453)

Vicki Belo did a walk-through of Lovi's room, and it seems she's staying in the Lady Astor Suite! Starting at £1,565 (P111,453) a night, it's located on the first floor of the Main Mansion, and is one of two spacious Parterre Suites. The suite boasts high ceilings, cream-painted American oak walls, and intricate craftsmanship.

Wake up in a king-size bed and view the sunrise from the large private terrace, which has a table and chairs to seat six. Note: The Lady Astor Suite is the only registered hotel bedroom for up to 60 people for a wedding ceremony! It comes with a large en-suite bathroom with a separate bath, shower and makeup area, aka the perfect glam space for brides-to-be.

Guests searching for utmost privacy might want to book the quintessentially English Spring Cottage. Its three-bedroom layout is perfect for families, small groups, or couples seeking an indulgent and romantic hideaway. Originally built as a summerhouse and tea room for the Countess of Orkney in 1813, according to Cliveden House records it was here that Queen Victoria and the Duchess of Sutherland would partake in afternoon tea—in the aptly-named tea room veranda.

From £2,250 (P160,236) a night, Spring Cottage residents will also have access to a rear garden with the original "spring" and a small lake, their own private River Thames boat launch mooring, and a private chef (although this must be arranged prior to arrival).

You can book a stay at Cliveden House via Agoda, Booking.com, TripAdvisor, or directly through its website.

