No Need To Go To Bora! You Can Take Crystal Kayak Pics For *Free* In Rizal

You can say that one of the things that helped in the bouncing back of Boracay's tourism is the crystal kayaks. It became a huge tourist attraction to achieve the picture-perfect vacation photo: you're posing on a crystal, transparent kayak that sees through the vibrant blue hues of the ocean. With its steady popularity, you no longer have to go all the way to Boracay to experience the same thing. In Tanay, Rizal, a luxury cabin called Ellsworth Cabin now offers a free crystal kayak photoshoot, exclusively available for guests.

Crystal Kayak Experience at Ellsworth Cabin in Tanay, Rizal

For those who are staying at Ellsworth Cabin's luxury-rustic cabins, you are entitled to a free crystal kayak photoshoot for a duration of 30 minutes. But if you need more than 30 minutes to achieve all your crystal kayak photo pegs, an additional charge of P350 per head for every 15 minutes applies.

The crystal kayaks are docked by the Daraitan River, which is located within walking distance of the accommodation. While the river water is more on the green side compared to the teal waters of Boracay, what makes your crystal kayak experience in Ellsworth Cabin extra special is the backdrop of the Sierra Madre.

According to a recent post by Ellsworth Cabins, they are receiving a lot of inquiries for their crystal kayak service since announcing it on their social media accounts. They also pointed out that there are only available few dates available for April and May, so best to book now.

Ellsworth Cabin has other activities you can enjoy after you're done taking photos on the crystal kayak. They also provide ATV services for the adrenaline junkies, plus an inflatable boat for those who would rather have a chill session floating along the river, preferably with an ice-cold beer in hand.

Ellsworth Cabin is in Barangay Daraitan, Tanay, Rizal. Rates start at P12,000 per night. For more information, visit The Ellsworth Cabin Facebook page.

