PSA: A *Cool* New Skate Park Is Set To Open In Baler Soon

Remember back in 2020 when Olympic Skateboarding finalist Margielyn Didal wished for more skate parks in the Philippines? The pro-skateboarder made waves as she shredded her way to the finals of the Olympics despite having to evade MMDA and traffic enforcers just to practice at the limited green spaces in the country. Well, it looks like her pleas have been heard, as a new skate park is opening in the sleepy surf town of Baler in Aurora this August.

Here's your first look at the soon-to-open Baler Skate Park:

Though famous for its surfer-friendly waves and beautiful shoreline, Baler is changing it up this 2023. The beach town is slated to open its first public skate park, the Baler Skate Park, this August. And boy, it looks killer!

By the looks of these renders, the skate park is supposed to have tons of open space for flat skating and skateboarding for beginners, many rails and ramps for practicing tricks, and even as many as three skating bowls for advanced skaters.

Although there aren't many details about the new property as of writing, like an official opening date or even rates and entrance fees, we're pretty sure it's coming real soon as a skateboarding competition is happening in the new park from August 11 to 12.

Excited to shred your boards in this new skate park? Check out this video of local skateboarders trying out the park for themselves:

Baler Skatepark is in Sitio Setan, Barangay Calabuanan, Baler, Aurora. For more information, visit Baler Skatepark's Facebook page.

*This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.