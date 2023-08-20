Gabbi Garcia's Japan Solo Trip Is Proof That Traveling Alone Can Be Fun

Gabbi Garcia just proved that solo travel can be enjoyable.

In an IG post on August 19, Saturday, the actress shared an IG Reel showcasing the highlights from her first-ever solo trip to Japan. In the video, Gabbi shared clips of herself enjoying the sights and sounds of Osaka, Japan, from having matcha ice cream and visiting temples, to slurping ramen. It's a departure from her usual travels abroad with her boyfriend, Khalil Ramos.

"Still not over my solo trip," Gabbi wrote in her post. "She’s a happy girl."

In her previous posts, Gabbi also shared the joys of being able to navigate a foreign place on her own.

"Conquered the confusing (yet efficient) train system in Japan all by myself," Gabbi proudly shared on Friday, with photos of the train and station.

Wondering who took Gabbi's non-selfie pics? They were actually care of kind strangers. All beautiful, we'd like to add.

"It's hard to describe the rush of courage it took for me to approach them and ask if it would be ok to take my photo LOL. And of course, I was more than happy to return the favor! Ahhh, the thrill and joys of traveling alone!!"

Gabbi's not the first celeb to have raved about the joys of traveling solo. Host Bianca Gonzalez, for instance, visited Bhutan by herself for her 40th birthday.

if you've ever had an itch for an adventure, this is your cue. Solo travel can be deeply enriching for the mind, body, and soul. Sure, you may not have your friends or BF with you, but it keeps you on your toes, pushes you to be independent, and encourages you to step out of your comfort zone. Who knows what you can discover about yourself? Time to book that flight!

