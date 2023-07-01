PSA: South Korea Is Now Accepting E-Group Visa Applications

Is a South Korean jaunt with your family and friends in your travel plans soon? You might not have to go through the rigorous process of applying one by one, as its Ministry of Justice has officially opened e-Group visa applications for tourists.

Starting June 27, groups with at least three members can now apply for an e-Group visa, if they’re from a company incentive tour group, an educational tour group below college, or a regular tour group. This will be open for a group who plans to enter and exit using the same transportation, such as flights, ships, trains, or any vehicle on the same schedule.

The e-Group visa can be applied online through the Korea Visa Portal by the nine accredited travel agencies below:

Airmark Tour and Development, Inc. Ark Travel Express, Inc. Grand Hope Travel, Inc. Horizon Travel & Tours, Inc. Island Resort Club Tour Services, Inc. Marsman Drysdale Travel, Inc. Pan Pacific Travel Corporation Rajah Travel Corporation Rakso Air Travel and Tours Inc.

Ready for that trip to Hallyu-land? For application procedures and requirements, inquire at any of the accredited agencies. Happy travels!

