The First Sex Education App In Asia Is Here, And It's From A Pinay Sex Therapist

Dr. Rica Cruz has made it her life's mission to promote sexual health and wellness for Filipinos and help challenge the stigma many Filipinos attach to sex. The licensed sex therapist first did it by teaching a course in university, then by sharing her knowledge and expertise on radio programs and TV shows, and then starting a web-based e-commerce platform.

Now she hopes to expand the reach of her advocacy with the launch of Unprude, a sexual wellness app devoted to help people "embrace their sexual selves on their own terms." Cruz says it is the first such app to be made available to the pubic not just in the Philippines, but in Asia.

“(Filipinos are) so repressed,” she told me the first time we met in Boracay. “Because we can't talk about sex. A lot of us grew up without talking about sex and instead learning about it through porn, through our friends, or through magazines. More than anything else, we do not have scientifically accurate sex education. So we think that what we see in porn is what’s real. And that's simply not true. Everything you see in porn is as fictional as Cinderella. It’s all a fantasy. So a lot of people now have problems because of that, because they have expectations about sex that are just not true.”

During the app launch in Makati last September, Cruz talked about the challenges she’s faced trying to break down taboos associated with sex and sex education in the country. She also shared the specific event—her failed relationship with her first husband—that led her down the path to becoming a sexual wellness advocate.

“There is something deeply isolating about facing issues related to sex and relationships,” she said. “These are some of the most common challenges we all face, yet the shame associated with discussing them often leaves people feeling alone in their struggles.”

Cruz, who has a Phd in psychology with a specialization I sex therapy, also paid tribute to her mentor, sexual health pioneer Dr. Margarita Holmes, who paved the way for the education and gradual acceptance of frank and open conversations about sex in the country, which is still staunchly Catholic and conservative.

For her part, Holmes applauded Cruz’s tenacity and bravery in pursuing her chosen vocation, and for forging ahead despite the many setbacks and challenges.

“I’m very proud of you,” Holmes said about Cruz.

What is Unprude app

Unprude the app guides users through the process of self-reflection through a suite of free and paid features to encourage self-reflection on their journey to embrace their sexual selves. It includes a Self-Paced & Personalized Curriculum tailored to each users unique life experiences, sexual stage and personal goals; Expert Insights, that offers guidance from sexual and mental health experts to facilitate personal growth and understanding; Unprude Conversations, or a series of podcast episodes where women share their own personal stories on love, life, lust, and loss.

There’s also Audio Guidance, or meditations to help users let go of sexual shame, heal traumas, and spark arousal; Guided Reflections, which promotes self-awareness and self-acceptance; comprehensive resources on sex education; and even a few games that can help spark meaningful conversations and experiences with friends, lovers, or even just yourself.

Cruz shared how the app has been in her mind for years and expressed joy that it’s finally out there for people to download and discover.

Unprude is already available for download for free on the Google Play Store, and the Apple App Store. There is also a with a paid tier called Unprude Premium. The introductory pricing for Premium subscriptions includes P299 per month for the Monthly subscription and P1,999 per year for the Annual subscription. Premium subscribers gain access to a fully personalized curriculum tailored to their unique needs.

For more information visit Unprude.

Photo by Unprude .

