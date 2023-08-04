Here's How Much It Costs To Ride On Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez's Luxury Train Through Europe

ICYMI, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at luxury beachfront resort Apurva Kempinski Bali on July 31, 2023. The couple have been together since 2019, and are fond of traveling (they shot their prenup in Egypt!), so we were extremely curious as to where they plan on spending their honeymoon.

Well, the wait is over because Rambo shared a sneak peek of their travel plans via Instagram Stories! "Read to board, @maja?" He captioned the story, sharing a post from the @vsoetrain's IG account. Maja replied, "can't wait!" and her excitement is definitely valid.

After all, @vsoetrain is the Instagram handle for the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

What you need to know about the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express:

What is the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a private luxury train service with a set of opulent and meticulously restored 1920s dining cars. It is not to be confused with the "Orient Express," a normal EuroNight sleeper train which ceased to operate in 2009—that one was the lineal descendant of the original 1883 Orient Express service (popularized in the book and film Murder on the Orient Express).

The first Venice Simplon-Orient-Express trip was made in 1982 from London to Venice, and since then the VSOE has wined and dined its guests by guaranteeing a five-star experience. The timeless glamor of each carriage and the iconic Bar Car 3674 echo back to its notable history—a history that includes "hosting famed parties and intriguing guests, among them spies, authors, ambassadors and royalty."

What are the travel routes of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

There are a total of 78 routes available onboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in multiple variations. Interested passengers can select either a starting location or destination, or choose based on date availability or cabin type. Here are the cities you will be traveling to/from:

Albertville, France

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Bourg-Saint-Maurice, France

Brussels, Belgium

Budapest, Hungary

Florence, Italy

Geneva, Switzerland

Istanbul, Turkey

London, England

Lyon, France

Moûtiers, France

Paris, France

Prague, Czech Republic

Rome, Italy

Venice, Italy

Verona, Italy

Vienna, Austria

There are only three 4-night journeys, and they're all roundtrips: London-Budapest (cabins from £9,000 or P636,742 per passenger), Paris-Vienna (cabins from £7,770 or P549,721 per passenger), and Paris-Budapest (cabins from £7,770 or P549,721 per passenger). Aside from London-Budapest, a roundtrip from London-Vienna is also the most expensive, priced from £9,000 per passenger as well.

How much does it cost to ride the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

Passengers will enjoy catching Zzzs in the original 1920s and 30s sleeping cars. From £3,353 (P237,791) per person, the Historic Cabins magically transform from a day time lounge space into inviting upper and lower berths for bedtime.

At a more premium starting price—from £7,260 (P514,871) per person—experience a stay in one of the Double or Twin Suites designed in the Art Deco period-style. Book double bed or twin beds and relax in the marble en-suite bathroom, with complimentary amenities including a kimono and slippers you can take home!

Wimberly Interiors brought a unique design personality to each of the 8 new Suites, with nature as the starting point of inspiration: La Campagne (countryside), Les Montagnes (mountains), Les Lacs (lake), and La Forêt (forest). The Suites are a reflection of the dramatic landscapes visible through the train's numerous windows, yet still pay homage to the train's opulent and iconic 1920s heritage.

Six extravagant private rooms comprise the VSOE's signature Grand Suite collection, each taking inspiration from a European city: Paris, Venice, Istanbul, Vienna, Prague, and Budapest. From £9,970 (P707,061) per person, enjoy the 24-hour butler service, private in-cabin dining with free-flowing champagne, and reside in spacious marble en-suites with a plush lounging area.

Be prepared to pay double (aka the full price of a Historic Cabin, Suite, or Grand Suite) if you're traveling solo. For example, an overnight stay will cost you from £5,364 (P379,498) and up instead of £3,353 (P237,791).

That means if you want a Grand Suite all to yourself, the cheapest route is an overnight from Venice to London, starting from £19,950 (P1,411,445) per passenger. A Paris to Vienna or Paris to Budapest 4-night roundtrip starts at £44,720 (P3,163,900) per passenger. Talk about a trip—and pricetag—of a lifetime!

What is the experience like onboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

Guests can expect a luxurious breakfast in bed or a sumptious feast in one of the extravagant dining cars. Fun fact: The number of croissants served for breakfast in an average season is 12,845.

Save some room for High Tea and golden hour aperetifs in between lunch and dinner—and if you're still hungry for more, end the night with a Midnight Brunch at Bar Car 3674 among new-found friends.

Take to your chosen dining car and unwind over several spectacular courses. The elegant, green-velvet swathed Étoile du Nord restaurant car was built in 1926 and is one of the VSOE's star carriages, showcasing some of the most storied marquetry.

The Côte d'Azur restaurant car was built in 1929 and is famed for its stunning René Lalique glass.

Built in 1927, the L'Óriental restaurant car was restored and refitted with black lacquer panels to honor its legendary status.

If you are departing from or arriving into Paris, enjoy complimentary Eurostar tickets to start or end your journey at London's St Pancras station—just contact their Reservations team. Note: the offer is based on two passengers sharing a Twin cabin, and excludes passengers who book Suites and Grand Suites.