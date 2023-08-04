Sorry, no results were found for
Lifestyle

Here's How Much It Costs To Ride On Maja Salvador And Rambo Nuñez's Luxury Train Through Europe

All aboard!
by Andie Estella | 14 hours ago
Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez ride the Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
PHOTO: (left to right) instagram/maja, instagram/vsoetrain
Featured

ICYMI, Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at luxury beachfront resort Apurva Kempinski Bali on July 31, 2023. The couple have been together since 2019, and are fond of traveling (they shot their prenup in Egypt!), so we were extremely curious as to where they plan on spending their honeymoon.

Well, the wait is over because Rambo shared a sneak peek of their travel plans via Instagram Stories! "Read to board, @maja?" He captioned the story, sharing a post from the @vsoetrain's IG account. Maja replied, "can't wait!" and her excitement is definitely valid.

After all, @vsoetrain is the Instagram handle for the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez ride the Venice-Simplon Orient Express
instagram/maja
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What you need to know about the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express:

What is the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a private luxury train service with a set of opulent and meticulously restored 1920s dining cars. It is not to be confused with the "Orient Express," a normal EuroNight sleeper train which ceased to operate in 2009—that one was the lineal descendant of the original 1883 Orient Express service (popularized in the book and film Murder on the Orient Express).

Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
Belmond
CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
watch now

The first Venice Simplon-Orient-Express trip was made in 1982 from London to Venice, and since then the VSOE has wined and dined its guests by guaranteeing a five-star experience. The timeless glamor of each carriage and the iconic Bar Car 3674 echo back to its notable history—a history that includes "hosting famed parties and intriguing guests, among them spies, authors, ambassadors and royalty."

Maja Salvador and Rambo Nuñez ride the Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
instagram/maja
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What are the travel routes of the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

There are a total of 78 routes available onboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in multiple variations. Interested passengers can select either a starting location or destination, or choose based on date availability or cabin type. Here are the cities you will be traveling to/from:

  • Albertville, France
  • Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  • Bourg-Saint-Maurice, France
  • Brussels, Belgium
  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Florence, Italy
  • Geneva, Switzerland
  • Istanbul, Turkey
  • London, England
  • Lyon, France
  • Moûtiers, France
  • Paris, France
  • Prague, Czech Republic
  • Rome, Italy
  • Venice, Italy
  • Verona, Italy
  • Vienna, Austria

There are only three 4-night journeys, and they're all roundtrips: London-Budapest (cabins from £9,000 or P636,742 per passenger), Paris-Vienna (cabins from £7,770 or P549,721 per passenger), and Paris-Budapest (cabins from £7,770 or P549,721 per passenger). Aside from London-Budapest, a roundtrip from London-Vienna is also the most expensive, priced from £9,000 per passenger as well.

How much does it cost to ride the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

Passengers will enjoy catching Zzzs in the original 1920s and 30s sleeping cars. From £3,353 (P237,791) per person, the Historic Cabins magically transform from a day time lounge space into inviting upper and lower berths for bedtime.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The Twin Cabin's banquette seating offers guests the perfect vantage point to watch the landscape speed by, while convertible sleeping berths with soft, luxurious bedding transform the cabin into an intimate retreat at night. Breakfast can even be served in bed! instagram/vsoetrain

At a more premium starting price—from £7,260 (P514,871) per person—experience a stay in one of the Double or Twin Suites designed in the Art Deco period-style. Book double bed or twin beds and relax in the marble en-suite bathroom, with complimentary amenities including a kimono and slippers you can take home!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Wimberly Interiors brought a unique design personality to each of the 8 new Suites, with nature as the starting point of inspiration: La Campagne (countryside), Les Montagnes (mountains), Les Lacs (lake), and La Forêt (forest). The Suites are a reflection of the dramatic landscapes visible through the train's numerous windows, yet still pay homage to the train's opulent and iconic 1920s heritage.

Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The new La Campagne Suite draws inspiration from the countryside in a dreamy blend of design heritage, modern culture, and verdant rolling scenery. instagram/vsoetrain
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The two new Montagne Suites reflect the Alpine scenery outside your window. instagram/vsoetrain
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
Welcome to your new haven: The mirror-still lakes outside your window are reflected in Le Lac, one of VSOE's sumptuous new suites. instagram/vsoetrain
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The new La Forêt Suites have branched out in style and reimagine the views showcased through your window. instagram/vsoetrain

Six extravagant private rooms comprise the VSOE's signature Grand Suite collection, each taking inspiration from a European city: Paris, Venice, Istanbul, Vienna, Prague, and Budapest. From £9,970 (P707,061) per person, enjoy the 24-hour butler service, private in-cabin dining with free-flowing champagne, and reside in spacious marble en-suites with a plush lounging area.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The Paris Grand Suite features Art Deco marquetry and light fixtures, as well as a beautiful private marble bathroom. Belmond
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The Grand Suite Venice is "true Italian indulgence, a cocoon of delicate silks, intricate woven fabrics, and stunning Venetian inspired marquetry." Belmond
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The Grand Suite Istanbul is full of refined Turkish opulence: Hand-carved timber, embossed leather, and embroidered rugs and pillows bring the decadence of the Grand Bazaar to you. Belmond
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The Grand Suite Vienna's gold trims, emerald green fabrics, and inlaid woods recall the opulence of the imperial city. instagram/vsoetrain
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
The Grand Suite Prague is hand-restored and inspired by The City of a Hundred Spires. The rich golds and maroons act as a natural reflection of the city's theatrical character, emphasized by layers of hand-embroidered cushions and Cubist inspired mosaic patterns. Belmond
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
Taking inspiration from both the Gothic and Ottoman architecture, the Grand Budapest Suite captures the essence of both sides of the Danube river. instagram/vsoetrain
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Be prepared to pay double (aka the full price of a Historic Cabin, Suite, or Grand Suite) if you're traveling solo. For example, an overnight stay will cost you from £5,364 (P379,498) and up instead of £3,353 (P237,791).

 That means if you want a Grand Suite all to yourself, the cheapest route is an overnight from Venice to London, starting from £19,950 (P1,411,445) per passenger. A Paris to Vienna or Paris to Budapest 4-night roundtrip starts at £44,720 (P3,163,900) per passenger. Talk about a trip—and pricetag—of a lifetime!

What is the experience like onboard the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express?

Guests can expect a luxurious breakfast in bed or a sumptious feast in one of the extravagant dining cars. Fun fact: The number of croissants served for breakfast in an average season is 12,845.

Save some room for High Tea and golden hour aperetifs in between lunch and dinner—and if you're still hungry for more, end the night with a Midnight Brunch at Bar Car 3674 among new-found friends.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
instagram/vsoetrain

Take to your chosen dining car and unwind over several spectacular courses. The elegant, green-velvet swathed Étoile du Nord restaurant car was built in 1926 and is one of the VSOE's star carriages, showcasing some of the most storied marquetry.

Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
Belmond
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Côte d'Azur restaurant car was built in 1929 and is famed for its stunning René Lalique glass.

Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
Belmond

Built in 1927, the L'Óriental restaurant car was restored and refitted with black lacquer panels to honor its legendary status.

Venice-Simplon Orient Express train
Iconic black lacquer panels and jewel toned velvet upholstery reflect the distinct history of L’Oriental. Belmond
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

If you are departing from or arriving into Paris, enjoy complimentary Eurostar tickets to start or end your journey at London's St Pancras station—just contact their Reservations team. Note: the offer is based on two passengers sharing a Twin cabin, and excludes passengers who book Suites and Grand Suites.

Read more stories about
watch now