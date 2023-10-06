Attn, Travelers: 42 Commercial Airports In The Philippines Are Under Heightened Alert Due To Bomb Threats

Heads up, travelers: 42 commercial airports of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) across the country have been put under heightened alert status as of October 6, Friday.

This came after the Air Traffic Service received an email detailing alleged bomb attacks on planes from Manila bound for Puerto Princesa, Mactan-Cebu, Bicol, and Davao International Airports.

While authorities are still validating the severity and authenticity of the alleged threats, additional security personnel have been deployed for thorough inspections of passengers and cargo at the airports.

CAAP asks for the public's full cooperation, and for travelers to remain vigilant. Passengers are duly advised to arrive at least three (3) hours before their scheduled flights to avoid delays and inconvenience.

"Safety and security remain our top priorities, and these measures are being taken to safeguard all those who use our airports. Continuous foot and mobile patrols are also being conducted within both the airside and landside areas of the airport complex," CAAP assured in their released media advisory.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Airport Security Coordination Meetings will also be convened with all relevant stakeholders to ensure the strict implementation of security measures aimed at preventing any unlawful interference with civil aviation," the agency added.

CAAP and its Security and Intelligence Service departments are closely coordinating with the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group in implementing strict monitoring operations within the airports affected.

Stay safe, everyone!