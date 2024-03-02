PSA: These Intramuros Sites Offer *Free* Admission For Women On March 8

PSA, ladies: March 8th is fast approaching, known as International Women’s Day and a global day for women everywhere to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

In celebration of Women’s Month, the Intramuros Administration has announced a month-long list of special activities—highlighted by free entrance to all sites on March 8, 2024, to commemorate the special day. This includes the Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, and Baluarte de San Diego.

Fort Santiago

Casa Manila Museum

Baluarte De San Diego

Given the rich history of the following sites, curious minds eager for something different surely have a treat in store! The heritage sites aim to tell the story of the Philippines—its past, present, and future—through its wonderful facades and architecture.

Aside from the free entrance, guests can also showcase their creativity through different activities such as a Mini Weaving Workshop led by fashion designer Lira Cadorna, as well as Dalaw at Sayaw cultural show and clean-up activity Cleantramuros every Sunday.

Full list of Intramuros Administration activities for Women's Month 2024:

March 8: Free entrance to all sites for women and girls

March 16 and 17: Weave Your Way Mini Weaving Workshop at Museo De Intramuros

March 3, 10, 17, and 24: Dalaw at Sayaw Cultural Show at Fort Santiago

Every Sunday except March 31: Cleantramuros