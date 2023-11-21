Isabelle Daza Successfully Raised P1 Million For A Pinay Allegedly Blinded By Her Employers

****Trigger warning: Physical, mental, and verbal abuse***

In a little over two months, Isabelle Daza has raised a million pesos in financial aid for an abused domestic helper named Elvie Vergara. On November 20, Monday, the actress-host shared the good news on Instagram of her personally giving the funds to Elvie.

"Meron po akong maliit na regalo po sa'yo, kasi nalaman ko ang kwento mo 'nung nanonood ako ng news. At sa tulong ng lahat ng mga followers ko po at lahat ng mga nanonood ng story mo, meron silang na-donate po para sa'yo," Isabelle told Elvie after exchanging pleasantries.

Isabelle noted that the money was for Elvie's medical needs. She handed a check to Elvie and said, "Isang milyong piso po ito para sa'yo, para po sa medical needs niyo, sa future." She also emphasized that thousands of people entrusted her with the money, making it a commitment for her to personally hand it over.

"Gusto ko lang sana ibigay sa'yo personally kasi 'yung mga followers ko po at 'yung mga tao na nag-donate, pinagkatiwalaan ho ako sa perang ito. At sinabi ko sa kanila na ibibigay ko po 'yun sa'yo," she added.

On September 8, 2023, Isabelle took to Instagram to encourage fellow celebrities and her followers to contribute to her fundraising initiative to help Elvie. Back then, Isabelle explained that one of the goals of her project was for Elvie to be able to undergo an eye operation.

"This is a tedious process with a lot of paperwork," Isabelle clarified. "I am raising funds for her to be able to live her life free from this abuse without having to worry about what she will eat and [so she will] have enough money to live."

Elvie's story shocked the country when the Senate probed into her maltreatment. News reports revealed that she was allegedly abused by her employer, France Ruiz, by "punching, kicking, and beating her with various objects. The abuse that Elvie suffered from her former bosses allegedly resulted in her blindness.

In an August 2023 episode of Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho, Elvie claimed that the abuse started in 2020. "'Yung mata po binugbog din po. Inuuntog-untog ako sa CR. 'Yun pong ginagawa nila akong parang turumpo. 'Yung pinaikot-ikot po at tinatadyakan, kung saan-saan parteng katawan ko. Pebrero 2020, 2021, 2022. Sunud-sunod na po. Talagang gigil na gigil sila sa akin,” she said.