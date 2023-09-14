MTRCB Denounces Explicit Threats Against Chairperson Lala Sotto: 'No Filipino deserves this'

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTCRB) has denounceed the alarming online attacks against Chairperson Lala Sotto.

In a statement issued Thursday, September 14, the MTRCB denounced disturbing messages on its official social media accounts that included "explicit rape and death threats" directed at the MTRCB chairperson.

The government agency's board members expressed their dissent over the surge of threats, tagging it as a serious concern affecting Lala's safety and security.

"No Filipino deserves such kind of unfounded personal attack. We must not resort to personal attacks because our agency is just doing its mandate," MTRCB Executive Director II Atty. Mamarico Sansarona Jr. said in the statement.

The MTRCB noted their openness to constructive and "responsible criticism" with the public, both online and offline. "We continue to encourage constructive dialogue with the public, emphasizing the importance of civil discourse and responsible criticism."

Earlier this month, the MTRCB released its decision to suspend the noontime show, It's Showtime! for 12 days due to supposed "indecent acts" by some of its hosts, Vice Ganda and Ion Perez.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Some netizens said it was a conflict of interest for MTCRB Chairperson Lala to decide on It's Showtime, because she is the daughter of Tito Sotto who is one of the founding hosts of erstwhile noontime show competition Eat Bulaga, now E.A.T..

In a statement last September 5, the MTRCB reassured the public that deliberation for It's Showtime's case was put under "due process and fairness." Moreover, the agency noted that Lala did not take part in the voting procedure.

"On 29 August 2023, during its regular board meeting, the Board unanimously voted on the suspension of the said program. This decision was made with careful consideration of prior warnings and offenses associated with the how. Chairperson Lala Sotto inhibited from voting, ensuring that members of the Board exercised their independent judgment in determining the appropriate course of action," the agency stated.