These Philippine Universities Have Earned Their Spots In The QS Asia Rankings For The First Time

Four universities from the Philippines earned their spots at the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in Asia for 2024 for the very first time.

The University of San Carlos (USC), Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Far Eastern University (FEU), and Mindanao State University (MSU) made their debut in the rankings, as announced on November 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, 12 other universities from the Philippines have ranked again. The University of the Philippines (UP) topped the list of Philippine universities, placing on the 78th rank, up by 9 ranks compared to their 2023 ranking. Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) along with De La Salle University (DLSU), and University of Santo Tomas (UST) had declined rankings.

What are the Philippine universities that made it to the Quacquarelli Symonds list?

All in all, 16 Philippine universities made it to the QS Asia Rankings for 2024.

Rankings of Philippine Universities for QS Asia Rankings 2024:

78: University of the Philippines

137: Ateneo de Manila University

154: De La Salle University

179: University of Santo Tomas

551-600: Adamson University

551-600: University of San Carlos [NEW]

551-600: Polytechnic University of the Philippines [NEW]

601-650: Mapua University

601-650: Silliman University

651-700 Ateneo de Davao University

701-750: Far Eastern University, Manila [NEW]

701-750: Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology

751-800: Saint Louis University

801+: Xavier University

801+: Lyceum of the Philippines University

801+: Mindanao State University [NEW]

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What is Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings?

It is considered to be one of the most famous and credible comparative data on the performances of universities around the world since 2004. It aims to educate students on where it is best to study according to their needs and potential. So if you're someone who is looking for your next university, you can visit their official website, www.TopUniversities.com. There you can see a list of universities along with the rankings and as well as their academic specialties.