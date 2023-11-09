These Philippine Universities Have Earned Their Spots In The QS Asia Rankings For The First Time

Four universities from the Philippines earned their spots at the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings in Asia for 2024 for the very first time.
The University of San Carlos (USC), Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP), Far Eastern University (FEU), and Mindanao State University (MSU) made their debut in the rankings, as announced on November 8, 2023.
Meanwhile, 12 other universities from the Philippines have ranked again. The University of the Philippines (UP) topped the list of Philippine universities, placing on the 78th rank, up by 9 ranks compared to their 2023 ranking. Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) along with De La Salle University (DLSU), and University of Santo Tomas (UST) had declined rankings.
What are the Philippine universities that made it to the Quacquarelli Symonds list?
All in all, 16 Philippine universities made it to the QS Asia Rankings for 2024.
Rankings of Philippine Universities for QS Asia Rankings 2024:
- 78: University of the Philippines
- 137: Ateneo de Manila University
- 154: De La Salle University
- 179: University of Santo Tomas
- 551-600: Adamson University
- 551-600: University of San Carlos [NEW]
- 551-600: Polytechnic University of the Philippines [NEW]
- 601-650: Mapua University
- 601-650: Silliman University
- 651-700 Ateneo de Davao University
- 701-750: Far Eastern University, Manila [NEW]
- 701-750: Mindanao State University - Iligan Institute of Technology
- 751-800: Saint Louis University
- 801+: Xavier University
- 801+: Lyceum of the Philippines University
- 801+: Mindanao State University [NEW]
What is Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings?
It is considered to be one of the most famous and credible comparative data on the performances of universities around the world since 2004. It aims to educate students on where it is best to study according to their needs and potential. So if you're someone who is looking for your next university, you can visit their official website, www.TopUniversities.com. There you can see a list of universities along with the rankings and as well as their academic specialties.