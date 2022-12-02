Oh No! Ronnie Alonte And Loisa Andalio Reportedly Fell Victims To 'Basag-Kotse' Gang

You guys, our hearts go out to Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte: The lovebirds were reportedly victimized by the so-called “Basag-kotse” gang just this week.

In a report released by ABS-CBN News, the incident happened last Wednesday, November 30, in Molino Road, Cavite. A group of unidentified suspects broke the windows of the couple’s Jeep Wrangler, taking away personal belongings including an Iphone 13 and two Iphone 11 units.

Ronnie was photographed filing a police report in response to the incident. They reportedly parked in front of a building in Molino to hang out in a cafe, only to return and realize the mess caused by the gang to their prized car.

As of writing, the longtime celebrity couple has yet to issue an official statement to the press about the news.