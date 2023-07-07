Sexual Assault Of A UP Diliman Student Raises Wake-Up Call To Review Security Policies

TW: sexual assault

A female student of the University of the Philippines Diliman (UPD) was reportedly sexually assaulted inside the campus last week, UPD Office of the Chancellor and the Commission on Higher Education have confirmed.

The authorities stated that the student was assaulted by an unidentified, knife-wielding assailant along Ylanan Street last July 1. CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera disclosed on Monday that the victim was under medical care, while the assailant remains at large.

In a statement, the chairman emphasized the need to impose stricter security policies on the campus, adding that higher education institutions must remain as safe spaces for all students.

He said, "This despicable criminal act is a wake-up call for the University of the Philippines to review and rationalize its security and safety policies, including its operational engagement with the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies in order to make the UP Community safe and secure.”

The UPD administration said it has been working with the police to arrest the suspect and assist the victim. In response to the reported crime, the university also added more roving security personnel and university police officers in different areas of the campus, especially after office hours. They also reminded students and visitors of the campus to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities.