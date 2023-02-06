Carla Abellana Admits That She *Regrets* Getting Married

It has been seven months since Tom Rodriguez confirmed his divorce from Carla Abellana, weeks after they were *rumored* to have split when the former unfollowed the actress on Instagram. While the breakup is still painful for Carla, she remains hopeful that she will still be able to meet the right man for her, which she revealed in a lie detector vlog with Bea Alonzo.

Instagram/carlaangeline

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

When asked if she *regrets* getting married, Carla admits, “Syempre, gusto kong sabihin na ‘no’ kasi kahit papaano, kung paano tayo pinalaki ng kultura natin, dahil Catholic din ako, na parang no regrets ka dapat kasi part yan ng plan ni God,” she says. “But then, honestly, kung si Carla, tanggalin mo lahat yun, then yes. Talagang nagsisi ako.”

The First Lady star revealed that even though she’s still in the process of ~*changing*~, she knows she has come a long way.

“Honestly, nasa process pa ako of changing. I wouldn’t say that I am already a changed person, but I can definitely see changes already na unti-unti pa lang nangyayari, so mahabang process siya,” she says. “There has to be change. Hindi pwedeng paulit-ulit na.”

She continued, “I’m hoping that I will fall in love again. Hindi naman siguro impossible.”

We’re rooting for your happiness, Carla!