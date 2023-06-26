Aww! Cristine Reyes Says Marco Gumabao Is The *Perfect* Boyfriend

The internet has been buzzing with excitement ever since Marco Gumabao set Instagram on fire by dropping some seriously steamy pictures confirming his relationship with the absolutely stunning Cristine Reyes. The Instagram post showcased their undeniable chemistry, leaving fans in awe and eager for more.

The excitement didn’t stop there, though! Cristine and Marco recently made a guest appearance on Bea Alonzo's vlog, and things got real interesting. They decided to put their love to the test by taking a lie detector challenge while Bea grilled them about their relationship.

In the vlog, Cristine spilled the beans and happily declared that Marco is actually the *perfect* boyfriend.

“Parang perfect boyfriend to eh. Kasi si Marco, alam mo yung naiintindihan niya lahat. Parang hindi ako makapaniwala, at his age,” says Cristine. “Ako, I’m happy with our relationship kasi wala tayong inagrabyado.”

So, how did this dreamy couple find their way to each other? Well, it turns out their journey started because of their shared love for fitness.

“May mga ipina-plant siyang seeds through the years. Lagi lang kaming nagtatagpo, like random places—family affairs, friends affairs, showbiz affairs,” the actress narrates.

"So, ang daming chance talaga na lagi kaming nagtatagpo. Pero late last year [November 2022], Jake Cuenca, kaming tatlo, bonding kami [sa gym]. Until si Jake, nag-lock-in [taping] sa Cebu. So kaming dalawa ni Marco, kami na lang yung nag-w-workout.”

When asked if she sees herself spending the rest of her life with the actor, Cristine answered: “Pwede, yes.” Aww!