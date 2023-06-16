Aww, Dominic Roque And Bea Alonzo Still Can't Get Over Their 2021 California Roadtrip!

For couples, certain locations can hold a special place in your hearts — whether you both consider it to be your "special spot," or something momentous happened, when you're in love it's wonderful to be able to visit a location and reminisce about the good ol' days.

For celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque, that destination might just be the United States. After all, so many wonderful moments in their relationship occured during their 2021 California roadtrip. Let's help you recall:

All the special moments during Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque's California roadtrip:

1. They attended actress Beth Tamayo's baby shower together.

Beth is Dominic's tita (the sister of his dad)! and in July 2021 she was expecting her first child with her husband Adam Hutchinson. As foodies, Bea and Dom had been sampling restaurants all over California—from Los Angeles to Monterey—and made a stop in San Francisco to attend the special day. Beth's friends shared snaps of the occasion and eagle-eyed fans noticed a group picture with Bea and Dom, and even a video of the two joining in on a fun parlor game.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

2. Dominic Roque celebrated his 31st birthday in the US among family friends — Bea included!

Dom shared a birthday IG Story of him and Bea getting all cozy by a fire pit. It was the first time he shared proof that the two were spending time together in the US on social media — and it was on his birthday, too!

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

3. The couple became Instagram-official on July 24, 2023.

On July 24, Saturday, Bea hard-launched her and Dom's relationship on Insta. The actress posted a bird's-eye-view of them taking in the sights at Yosemite National Park, tagged Dom in the photo, and captioned it with a *heart* emoji!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

On IG Stories the same day, Bea also uploaded a clip of her and Dominic standing cheek-to-cheek at what looks like a bar.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

4. The couple spent some downtime in Napa, California.

In August, #BeaDom moved on from SF to Napa Valley. Since they were already IG-offish, Dom made all his followers kilig after he posted four photos of him and Bea sitting on a bench (it's giving Notting Hill). He wrote in the caption, "Lover [musical notes emoji]"

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

In the comments section, Bea gushed and wrote, "Hi!!! [heart eyes emoji]", and many of their celebrity friends chimed in with their support. Dom's tita Beth Tamayo, whose baby shower they attended, even joked, "Tamis ng asukal sa Napa! Lol."

5. Bea uploaded two vlogs of their California roadtrip to her YouTube channel.

The August 14 vlog captures the first four days that Bea and Dom spent in the states. While there's not much dialogue, actions *definitely* speak louder than words, so prepare to feel kilig while watching it!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

Part 2 of their Cali vlog series premiered on August 21, and we learned that Dom is really profesh when it came to shooting all their videos and pics. Plus, he is super maalaga with Bea. In fact, during a secret "confessional" in the car while waiting for her BF, Bea shared that she was feeling stressed trying to find the perfect place to celebrate his birthday. "He wakes up way ahead of me just to get me coffee because he knows mainit ulo ko without coffee in the morning and I can't function. So yeah, he's been carrying my luggage, he's been driving. Feeling ko this should be special for him."

Bea has previously spoken about how Dom's love language is acts of service and admitted she isn't used to be taken care of that way. "He's very caring. He really takes care of me, hindi nga ako sanay, e." Bea opened up about *her* love language and how they actually got together in her episode of Cosmo Confessions!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

New Photos from Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque's California roadtrip

Today, June 16, Dom took to Instagram to share more photos from their special vacation together. Calling his photo album 'California dump 2021', he uploaded a total of ten pics. Here are some of our faves:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We can't wait to see Bea and Dom travel together again!