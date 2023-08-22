Heart Evangelista Shares She Hated Chiz Escudero For The *Wrong Reasons*: 'You were actually my guardian angel'

"I think I got married to a King Solomon. Full of wisdom. I did not expect that from you," Heart Evangelista revealed in her recent episode of Adulting with Heart and Chiz. Titled "Love, Marriage, Friendship, and How to Deal with Heartbreak," she and husband Chiz Escudero honestly and emotionally opened up about their ups and downs as a married couple of eight years.

"I hated you for the wrong reasons," the actress candidly shared. "I think I looked at you as the enemy when you were actually my guardian angel the whole time. But that's what's so beautiful about you is that you saw me for my everything, through everything—but you were so steady. I thought you were emotionless, honestly. But in the end, you're still here."

Despite their marital problems, Chiz never once thought of giving up on Heart, or their marriage. "No, I'm like Jason Mraz and his song "I Won't Give Up." That's in my playlist," Chiz laughingly shared. "No, principally because of family. That grounded me, too. That was my anchor, too."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"I would always hate you because of your tough love, and how you were, like you know, like a general that—you would say this and not like that, and I think I really took it the wrong way. And then you said something to me..." Heart realized. "You used everything against me," Chiz concluded.

"For me, that's my weakness. I always want somebody who's a crying shoulder...somebody that gives me touch and words of affirmation. You were just very—you've met a lot of people that have literally turned their backs on you, or stab— politics, basically. I've never. A lot of people won my heart because they were giving me the love language of touch, even to the last minute, You hear 'I love you', then it's over, you know?" said Heart.

"But with you, I feel like—everything that I learned from you, I would actually apply. Sorry, you got entangled in this, because I think I was looking for something from you. But I'm able to apply it now. That you have to be tough." Heart declared. "As long as it improves you, it does not destroy you." Chiz reminded.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

"But you're not gullible, that's not true...you're too trusting, babe" Chiz gently corrected her. "Gullibility and being too trusting are two different things."

"Nobody said marriage or our marriage was perfect, but I feel like it's the imperfections that make things close to perfect and makes a marriage a good marriage...And the realest and the most ugliest part of the story is actually the one that matters the most because it just shifts everything and makes it better," Heart ended the video.

Watch Heart's entire vlog here: