Joe Jonas Seemingly *Shuts Down* Divorce Rumors With A Pic Featuring His Wedding Ring

Joe Jonas has officially posted on Instagram for the first time since reports broke that he and Sophie Turner are heading for divorce. Joe didn't caption the post, simply sharing a black-and-white photo of himself that prominently features his wedding band:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

Joe also was seen wearing the band during the Jonas Brothers' Sunday night stop on The Tour—which many fans assume meant he was shutting down reports about him and Sophie Turner experiencing marriage problems.

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As a reminder, TMZ reported on Sunday morning that they had spoken to multiple sources who said "Joe had his people contact and consult with at least 2 L.A.-area divorce lawyers and he is on the cusp of filing divorce docs to end his marriage to Sophie." The outlet also said that Joe and Sophie have had "serious problems" for the last six months—and pointed out that Joe has been seen without his ring over the past few weeks (which makes his decision to wear it on Sunday night and post it on Instagram even more noteworthy).

Meanwhile, a source confirmed to People that Joe had retained a divorce lawyer.

As of now, Sophie hasn't commented on the divorce reports, nor has she posted anything on Instagram as of yet. She also doesn't appear to have been at the Jonas Brothers show on Sunday night (despite some claims to the contrary that are unverified).

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

*This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.