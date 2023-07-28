A Timeline Of Maine Mendoza And Arjo Atayde's *Low-Key* Relationship

ICYMI, Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde just tied the knot! Fans correctly guessed that they'd get married today, July 28—the day Maine tweeted "Arjo cutie" in 2013, the day they met for their movie, and the same day Arjo proposed nine years later in 2022. Isn't that so romantic?

A lot has happened since Arjo confirmed they were exclusively dating back in January 2019, so we put together this relationship timeline for you to remember how their love story began.

Here's a complete timeline of Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde's relationship:

1. Maine tweeted about Arjo on July 28, 2013.

Maine tweeted "Arjo cutie" on July 28, 2013. Back then, Maine hadn't entered showbiz yet—this was before she took the spotlight as Yaya Dub. What are the odds that she would marry the celeb she posted about on Twitter?!

2. Maine and Arjo met for the first time on camera on July 28, 2018.

Whether it was merely coincidence or destiny at work, Maine and Arjo attended a story conference for their MMFF entry Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles. Maine was one of the three main leads, alongside Vic Sotto and Coco Martin. Arjo was cast as the leader of a drug syndicate, and he and Maine's character actually have fight scene together!

3. In October 2018, netizens shared multiple sightings of the not-yet-confirmed couple out in public.

Maine and Arjo were seen on a possible dinner date in Makati on October 11, 2018. The internet exploded, and just over a week later two were spotted again on October 20, this time partying together at Xylo in BGC.

Ria Atayde tweeted a cryptic message, which fans speculated was about her brother and Maine.

4. In November 2018, the internet speculated that Arjo and Maine went on vacation together in Bali, Indonesia.

Netizens believed that Maine and Arjo were both in Bali based on several social media posts by the people they were with at the time: Ria, Gab Atayde, and Alex Godinez. Fans think that the two even dressed up as Scooby Doo couple Fred Jones and Daphne Blake for Halloween, based on this photo:

5. Maine revealed the truth about their relationship status in December 2018.

In an interview with PEP after the December 6 presscon for her movie Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, the celeb addressed the rumors and shared, "Friends kami. We’re going out as friends."

Maine further elaborated and said that they were getting to know each other. "Siyempre, paano mo makikilala ang isang tao kung hindi kayo magsasama at maguusap?"

6. Arjo confirmed that they were dating in January 2019.

New year, new love story! On January 22, 2019, Arjo admitted that he was exclusively dating Maine. "I’m at my happiest right now,” he said in a press interview for his new movie, ‘TOL. “She makes me laugh all the time."

The actor also had something to say about the online bashing directed at them and his family, once news broke out that they might be seeing each other. "To insult me is fine. I'm a very passive person. But to insult my family or Maine—sabi ko nga sa social media, I let it go, wala akong kalaban diyan, e...For my family to get affected, for Maine to be disrespected, that's not okay with me."

"Honestly I'm trying to understand where you’re coming from… But it's not going to affect us, we’re not going to shut anything down just because of you guys," he added.

7. Arjo and Maine had their first Instagram-official date in February 2019.

Back when the term "hard-launch" wasn't a thing, Arjo shared a photo of Maine on Instagram Stories saying, "Save the best stop for last." The two were in the US at the time—Maine in New York for her newest collaboration with MAC Cosmetics, while Arjo was with fellow actors and friends Joseph Marco and Vin Abrenica for Maja Salvador's concert!

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

8. In February 2019, Maine shared her first-ever photo with Arjo on Insta to commemorate a special event.

Maine was launched as the Philippine ambassador of MAC Cosmetics' Studio Fix line on February 20, 2019. It was a huge career milestone for her, and of course Arjo was there to show his support. The two looked super adorable as they played around with a wrecking ball prop, and she even wrote, "uy, may fan" along with the photo on Instagram Stories.

PHOTO: Instagram/mainedcm

9. In March 2019, Maine wrote about her relationship with Arjo in a blog post.

On March 3, 2019, Maine wrote in a blog post that she and Arjo were dating. The Eat Bulaga host stated, "Again, without waiting any longer, here’s the statement and confirmation you have been waiting for: It’s true, I am dating Arjo."

Maine said that Arjo talked to her parents at their family home in Bulacan to let them know that he has nothing but good intentions.

Maine also addressed "AlDub" fans and reaffirmed that she and Alden Richards were just friends. “Sadly, I cannot stay as Yaya Dub forever. This is Maine, the real me. And this is real life. And I cannot go on with my life behind a fictional character. Maine then spoke up against the online bashing and asked fans to be more respectful. She said that "it will never be right and acceptable to resort to personal attacks to get back at anyone or to relieve your frustration."

10. Arjo shares his first birthday greeting for Maine on Instagram on March 3.

He sweetly captioned the Instagram post, "My reason for being. Happy birthday to my main."

11. In a March 2019 interview, Arjo says Maine is "worth fighting for."

During an interview with the press for his new show Bagman, Arjo opened up about his relationship with Maine, and meeting her parents for the first time.

"Having the freedom of posting [photos on social media] doesn't make us post even more... I don't think basehan po ng relationship yung pag-post ng pag-post. We want it private, as much as we can. Yung sa amin, what you see is what you get na lang."

Arjo then declared that despite having to deal with bashers, "She's worth fighting for. So dedma nalang siguro. I'm happy po e, so dedma na lang ako. I see her happy, and that's all that matters to me."

12. The couple attended the CSB Alumni Homecoming together in March 2019.

A photo from The Benildean, the school's official student publication, shows Arjo and Maine at The Island in BGC for the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde Alumni Association's grand alumni homecoming celebration. They looked like they had a blast!

13. In April 2019, Arjo's mom Sylvia Sanchez shared her thoughts on her son's girlfriend.

On the April 2 episode of Tonight With Boy Abunda, veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez revealed she approves of Maine. She recalls asking her son what made him like her and he said, "Swak kaming dalawa. Nagkakaintindihan kami.” Sylvia says, “Napapatawa siya ni Maine. Mahal talaga ng anak ko si Maine. Nakikita ko ‘yon."

14. Arjo refused to put a label on their relationship in his April 2019 episode of Tonight With Boy Abunda.

On the April 5 episode of TWBA, when asked if Maine was already his girlfriend, rather than answer yes or no, he instead said, "I would love to answer you, Tito Boy. But I’ll leave this with you: I’m happy with whatever we have right now. I’m super contented. I’m not going to mess this up. That’s how happy I am."

He continued, "I mean no disrespect, but that’s all I can give you. As of now, honestly speaking, we want to keep it to ourselves first.It’s not that we’re not considering to speak out soon or later on. It might cause more damage if, you know."

Arjo then shared that his family even received death threats due to his and Maine's relationship. But when asked, "If you were to marry a girl today and this is the last day of the world, the girl would be?" Arjo simply smiled to himself before answering: "Maine."

15. Arjo revealed his nickname for Maine in the comments of her vacation Instagram post.

Maine had been posting photos of her Holy Week vacation, and although they haven't posted any photos together (or of each other), fans believed Maine was in Bali with Arjo and a few other friends. So when the celeb posted a photo of herself on top of an *adorable* pink floatie, Arjo was quick to comment: "So pretty babs! [heart eyes emoji]" Aww!

16. Arjo attended Maine's belated birthday party!

On May 7, 2019, Nice Print Photography released an SDE (same day edit) video of Maine's Havana-themed belated birthday party. In the video, fans gifted Maine with yellow roses and she spent time watching their performances.

At the 2:06 mark, Maine and Arjo are seen seated next to each other, holding up their glasses for a toast. In the rest of the video, Arjo was filmed carrying a fan's baby, taking a photo of his girlfriend, and dancing with everyone. Cute!

17. In June 2019, Maine and Arjo went on an amusement park date at Universal Studios Singapore!

Maine and Arjo both posted solo snaps of themselves at an ~untagged~ amusement park. Arjo called it a "Sunday fun day," while Maine captioned her post with "weekend wanderer [ferris wheel emoji]." Several fan accounts confirmed that they were exploring Universal Studios Singapore together!

18. In July 2019, the couple braved the bad weather to attend the LANY concert.

Despite the heavy rainfall, Maine and Arjo managed to beat the rush hour traffic and made it to Day 2 of LANY's concert at the Mall of Asia Arena. Here's a cute snap Arjo posted of them on Insta Stories in matching helmets, wearing colorful raincoats and big smiles!

19. Arjo called Maine his inspiration in his PMPC Awards acceptance speech.

Arjo won Best Drama Supporting Actor at the 33rd PMPC Awards for his role in the action series The General's Daughter, and during his acceptance speech he made sure to thank his supporters, ABS-CBN for giving him the opportunity to work on the project, and his co-stars for believing in him.

But the part we loved the most (and where we saw Angel Locsin wiping off tears!) was how Arjo ended his speech: with a super sweet message for Maine!

"Last but not the least, Maine, thank you so much for being such an inspiration, for being my every day, for keeping up with my weirdness, this one's for you." Aww!

20. Maine shared a sweet message on social media for Arjo's 29th birthday.

"Happy birthday [heart emoji]," she captioned a photo of the two of them holding hands and wearing matching monochromatic outfits—the first one she posted on her IG feed!

21. Arjo and Maine celebrate their first anniversary as a couple.

To celebrate this milestone in their relationship, Maine posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: "happy first," to which Arjo replied: "I’m crying.. I love you."

Arjo also shared a photo of them to commemorate this special day: "Thank you for everything, babs. Happy first anniversary!!! I love you."

22. Maine and Arjo danced to Sarah Geronimo's "Tala" in January 2020.

Last 2019, "Tala" went viral on social media, and Maine and Arjo were among the many celebrities who posted videos of themselves dancing to Sarah Geronimo's 2015 hit. In a short clip posted by Maine on her Twitter account, she very cutely captioned it with Arjo’s quote: "The things I do for you - Arsho #popster." LOL!

It seems like Maine loved the song (and the choreo!) so much, that she decided to teach "Tala" to Arjo's family as well!

23. Maine defended Arjo on social media after a negative hashtag trended on Twitter.

Maine came to the defense of her boyfriend after the hashtag #NoToArjoTheUser trended on Twitter on January 6, 2020. She addressed some AlDub fans as she wrote, "Wow, some "fans" made #NoToArjoTheUser trend today. Congrats! But I say #YesToArjo."

Many of Maine’s supporters agreed with the actress and tweeted in support of her relationship with Arjo. In March 2022, Sylvia Sanchez also came to Arjo's defense when bashers claimed he was just "using" Maine: "Di naman totoo yung sinasabi na ginagamit namin si Maine...Pati nga ako, ginagamit ko daw si Maine dahil wala daw kaming mga career. Hindi daw kami sikat."

24. In February 2020, Maine surprised Arjo with an exclusive fan meet with Jo Koy.

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that he got the chance to meet Jo Koy during the comedian's recent visit to the Philippines. And Maine was the one who arranged for the *fan meet* to happen!

Arjo had been a fan for over 14 years, so it was a pretty big deal to him and he made sure to thank his girlfriend for the sweet surprise: "thank you to this cutie in the middle for the most unbelievable and unexpected surprise ever. I love you… Thank you."

25. Maine flew to El Nido, Palawan and celebrated her 25th birthday with Arjo!

To celebrate her 25th birthday, Maine jetted off to El Nido with Arjo. Arjo posted a simple birthday message for Maine on March 3rd and addressed her with his special nickname: "Happy birthday, Babs."

26. Arjo celebrated his 30th birthday with his family and Maine.

Arjo spent his 30th birthday surrounded by his loved ones. Sylvia Sanchez shared cute photos from their mini gathering on Instagram, and Maine uploaded a special (and hilarious) set of photos featuring herself and the birthday boy.

27. In December 2020, Maine congratulated Arjo on his Best Actor win.

Arjo won the Best Actor In A Leading Role award at the virtual Asian Academy Creative Awards for his performance in the iWant series Bagman. In the show, he plays Benjo, "a barber-turned-henchman for a governor." On Insta, Arjo thanked his family, friends, fellow actors, and of course, his "Babs" Maine.

Maine happily shared a series of Insta Stories and wrote: "Proud fan here!" She also reposted a video of "Arjo's winning moment."

28. Maine and Arjo share photos of them at the beach to celebrate their second anniversary.

While we don't know if the pics they shared are recent ones, Maine and Arjo both posted photos of them at the beach. On Maine's second anniversary post, she and Arjo are seen both wearing matching white tops. In the caption, she simply wrote, "happy second." Arjo's post showed Maine's funny side: "I love you more than you could possibly imagine. Happy 2nd Anniversary bubs!"

29. Arjo was Maine's date at her brother's wedding!

On Thursday, January 21, 2021, Arjo attended the wedding of Nicolas Dynn Mendoza (Maine's brother) to Krishna Prescilla, and his caption was *everything.* "You'll just know," he wrote. AWW!

Arjo also revealed in a vlog that he and Maine have spoken about marriage! "Yes, of course, napag-uusapan yan. I'm at the right age, we're not getting any younger, and we're both very happy...hopefully until we get old. Ito na po 'yon, I think so."

30. Arjo celebrated his 31st birthday with Maine, and called her "one of life's biggest blessings."

On Instagram, Arjo wrote, "Starting 31 with one of life's biggest blessings. I love you sooooo much, bubba. Thank you for everything!" Meanwhile, Maine shared a throwback photo of herself with Arjo and simply wrote, "Happy birthday."

31. Maine and Arjo celebrated their third anniversary with a *romantic* sunset cruise.

"Life with you just keeps getting better," Arjo captioned his Instagram post. "Happy 3rd anniversary, my bubba pie pie." Aww!

"Happy third," Maine wrote in her post, which featured photos of the ship decked out in red balloons with a lovely picnic setup. We bet the sunset cruise was *super* romantic!

32. Maine and Arjo enjoyed a couple's vacation at El Nido in April 2022.

In an Instagram post dated April 24, 2022, Arjo uploaded a series of photos from the couple's favorite vacation spot, El Nido. Addressing Maine, the actor wrote, "I love you in all ways, more and more… Every day." Meanwhile, Maine shared a sweet photo of herself with Arjo and captioned it, "To more coladas, laughs, and sunsets with you."

33. Maine and Arjo announced their engagement on July 28, 2022!

Maine announced the heartwarming news via Instagram on July 29, 2022, sharing a carousel of photos that flaunted her engagement ring. "Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!" On her own Instagram account, Arjo's sister Ria shared snapshots of the stunning proposal backdrop.

Arjo actually proposed to Maine on the *exact same date* she tweeted about him in 2013! So that's what Arjo's caption was referring to on Insta when he said, "My turn, I will marry you cutie. 07.28.22." Talk about manifesting! And ICYDK, the actor actually planned his proposal to Maine for *over a year*: "I'm grateful it happened at the right time," Arjo revealed. "So I just really waited for everything may mga nangyari and everything."

Arjo and Ria have always been close, so when the actress penned a heartfelt letter congratulating her sibling on his upcoming nuptials we knew it would be a tear-jerker. Describing Arjo as "Mister Grand Gestures," she wrote, "But I think among all you’ve done, this has to be my most favorite. And I think among all the many changes we welcomed in our lives this year, this has got to be the best."

Ria added, "So excited to officially welcome you into the family @mainedcm. Stay happy and in love! Congratulations to the two of you!" The couple were quick to thank her, and Maine even revealed that Ria had helped Arjo in organizing the proposal!

The sibs' mom Sylvia Sanchez also shared a sweet message for her future daughter-in-law: "Finally!! Welcome to the family, Maine. Thank you for loving my son. Love you, 'nak. I promise that I will take care [of you] and love you as my own daughter." Sylvia later on uploaded photos of Maine bonding with Arjo's dad Art Atayde by sharing a joke: "Walang humpay na tawanan, sarap nilang panoorin, tatawa ka nalang ng tatawa #positivevibes kumbaga." Aww!

34. Maine went on record to deny rumors of her being married and pregnant with Alden’s child.

In 2018 the AlDub love team went their separate ways, but it seems like some die-hard members of AlDub Nation still struggled to accept it. "At one point, you need to set the record straight. Alam ko na by telling the truth, masasaktan sila, pero by leading them on, mas masasaktan din sila. Gusto ko nalang mag-stick doon sa katotohanan," said Maine during her interview with Ogie Diaz.

Maine is very grateful of the support they gave her from the very beginning but has to draw the line when fantasy interferes with reality. "May mga taong hindi gusto yung [nagpapaka-totoo], parang mas gusto nila na nafi-feed yung imagination, and for a lack of a better term, yung delusion nila," she said.

Maine used to privately message fans, but it's come to a point where she's tired of explaining herself. "Marami naman pong nakatanggap. Yung iba nag-stop na mag-support, which is totally okay lang din naman. Pero meron pa rin po na hanggang ngayon, kumakapit parin. So yun yung hindi ko po ma-tolerate, and I tried calling them out already pero ayaw po talaga nila maniwala."

Alden has also denied rumors of their alleged offscreen marriage, and the two have managed to stay good friends. Way back in 2018, the actor commented on Maine and Arjo's relationship: "Ako, siguro po sa mga taong involved sa buhay po ng ibang tao, siguro mas okay na lang po siguro na just leave them alone, let them be happy kung ano man ang gusto nilang gawin." In a recent interview with PEP.ph, Alden also shared his thoughts on Maine's upcoming wedding: "I'm very happy and sincerely na sinasabi ko yun sa kanya. I really wish her well."

35. Arjo celebrated his 32nd birthday with Maine in Paris, France.

#ArMaine were in Paris for a vacation, so Maine happily shared snaps of them with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background. The host kept it simple and sweet, captioning the carousel "Happy birthday" with a heart emoji and letting the photos speak for themselves.

36. The couple went to the US for vacation in April 2023, and snapped several lovely photos!

Maine and Arjo clearly enjoyed their US road trip in the "Land of the free," and it was filled with food, fun, and scenic spots. They also managed to catch the Las Vegas leg of Maroon 5's US tour! The couple clearly love to travel together, and sometimes even match up their OOTDs—so cute!

37. Maine and Arjo celebrated with their families by hosting a traditional pamamanhikan in June 2023.

The celebrity couple had a traditional pamamanhikan with their families at Maine's house on June 25, 2023. Arjo's mom Sylvia couldn't contain her excitemen and documented the special occasion on Instagram. "The Ataydes & Mendozas will soon merge as one family," she wrote. "Excited [dancing emoji]."

38. Maine and Arjo have shared a series of aesthetic prenup pictures throughout the month of July.

Maine and Arjo have been sharing a series of prenup pics on Insta taken by photographer Jaja Samaniego, including a set of them at an amusement park—in March 2019 Maine spoke about their shared love for rides as a fun date, so we're glad to see they've kept the tradition! The rest of the photos feature them at a variety of locations—from driving along a highway in a convertible (the same car that featured in their April US trip photos!), to getting all suited up for indoor sky diving in Las Vegas!

39. Maine's E.A.T. family threw her a bridal shower during a July 2023 episode.

During the July 22, 2023 episode of TV5’s noontime show E.A.T., the set was full of tears as the hosts shared their best wishes with the bride-to-be. Main host Tito Sotto uploaded a short clip of Maine being serenaded and captioned it: "Our beautiful inaanak."

Maine expressed her heartfelt gratitude in an Instagram post: "EAT’s a bridal shower!!! Napaka saya ng puso ko. I am so blessed and I am truly grateful. Maraming salamat sa lahat, Lord. Maraming salamat sa pagtanggap at sa pagmamahal, dabarkads. Mula noon hanggang ngayon. 14344! Maraming salamat, @tvjofficial."

40. Sylvia Sanchez treated Maine to the *sweetest* bridal shower in July 2023.

ICYMI, Maine's future mother-in-law organized the *sweetest* pajama-themed bridal shower! Sylvia excitedly shared pics of the fun bridal shower on Instagram on July 24, 2023: "Happy to welcome you to our big happy and crazy family. Soon!!! Mrs Maine Mendoza Atayde ka na. Cant wait for the Big Day. Love you, my soon to be daughter-in-law #bridalshower #ataydememdoza"

41. Arjo and Maine tied the knot on July 28, 2023!

Making July 28 as a special date—from Maine's "Arjo cutie" tweet in 2013, to Arjo proposing in 2022—the couple marked their first day as a married couple, thanks to photos circulating on social media. Here are more photos by Jaja Samaniego from what looks to be their engagement pictorial, this time with Maine clad in a white blazer instead of the traditional gown:

Maine has denied reports on her wedding being televised, so we're keeping our fingers crossed for an SDE or a vlog from the special day.

Congratulations, Maine and Arjo!