Maxene Magalona Knew Her Marriage Was *Over* When She Didn’t Feel Like Herself Anymore

Maxene Magalona has revealed the exact moment she knew her marriage with Rob Mananquil was over.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga, she revealed that she decided that their relationship had come to an end after she realized that she wasn’t feeling like herself anymore.

“I had that moment where I just… parang naisip ko enough is enough. I didn’t feel like I was myself anymore, and I could also see him experiencing that, na parang both of us are struggling na,” she explains.

She also cleared that their decision to ultimately break up is a product of a mutual decision. “So I was the one who decided na parang, ‘Okay, parang hindi na talaga match,’ and nasabi ko naman lahat iyon sa kanya at naiintindihan niya.”

“It was more of a mutual decision, really; that’s why I encourage people to heal before they get married or before they have kids, para hindi natin ito mapasa unconsciously to our kids and the people around us.”

Despite the heartbreak, Maxene shares that she's open to dating again and that she “loves love.” I will be honest that I have been speaking and forming connections and I want to really connect,” she said. “I don’t want to let pain stop me from living my life the way I want to.”

Maxene and Rob tied the knot in Boracay last 2018 and had been together for almost four years before the actress formally announced their breakup through a heartfelt post last October. “Let go and let God. Move forward with grace and lightness in your heart,” she wrote.

