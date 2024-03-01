Oyo Sotto And Kristine Hermosa Say This Is Their Secret To A Lasting Marriage

Celebrity relationships tend to get a bad rap. But, for every headline-making breakup, dozens of other celebrity couples, while in the limelight, are making it work and maintaining their relationships. They're showing the rest of us how it's done!

Take for example, Oyo Sotto and Kristine Hermosa, who have been married for 13 years. ICYDK, the couple is expecting their 6th child, announcing the news in a heartwarming Insta post. "Funny as it may seem, but I still get those butterflies every time I see double lines on the PT (pregnancy test), kahit pa na ang dami na nila, parang laging 1st time... Iba't ibang level ng overwhelming emotions each stage of every pregnancy," the actress wrote.

Oyo Sotto Gets Real On Marriage With Kristine Hermosa

But despite being the epitome of relationship goals, the couple cleared that love is *always* an ongoing choice. In a previous interview with Toni Gonzaga, Oyo shared that even for a man like him who’s married to the ever-gorgeous Kristine, love is still a commitment he chooses to make every single day.

"Totoo yan. Kahit gano pa kaganda, ka-sexy ang asawa mo.. hindi mo araw araw yan mamahalin. If you're gonna base it on feelings, naniniwala talaga ako na ang love hindi siya feelings e. You shouldn’t base it on feelings kasi nagbabago e. Diba, paggising mo mga 50 percent lang kitang love," he said.

On her end, Kristine echoed her husband’s sentiments. "Love is a decision naman talaga. It’s really a decision. Tulad ng sinabi niya, it’s a commitment. Kasi hindi naman talaga everyday nakakatawa yung ugali niya (Oyo whispering that love is a choice).."

"Or ang gwapo niya. Minsan nakakairita talaga diba. Ang sa'kin kasi, I should not doubt God na eto yung taong binigay niya sakin. It’s like questioning him. So, Lord, kahit ano pa yan God, ikaw na bahala sa kanya. Basta ako didiretso ako sayo."

Now that's one marriage advice. Stay strong, you two!