Aww, Here’s What Ruru Madrid Had To Say About Bianca Umali’s *Super Hot* Photoshoot

Bianca Umali has added extra heat to this sizzling summer after revealing her toned abs while perfecting a fierce pose that highlighted her to-die-for jawline. She looks so good that her ever-supportive beau Ruru Madrid couldn’t resist telling the world they’re together.

“Sorry boys! She’s mine <3,” Ruru commented on Bianca’s IG, where the actress posted recent photos from her shoot for the PEP Headliner.

While these two took a while to make their relationship Instagram official, they have since heaped praises and words of affirmation on their social media accounts.

Last month, Bianca gave a hint that Ruru is most likely “The One,” as she posted an intimate beach moment snap and captioned it, ”I choose the endless dance of life with you.”

During the interview with PEP, the actress recalled that their beach trips were a core memory–especially the one in Siargao back in 2019. "That was the first beach trip that Ru and I went to. It was so spontaneous lang din, kasi we didn't plan on anything. We just booked a place to sleep, to go home to, and then, everything else was just like, it just happened. It's fun.

"We were there for, I think, seven days, maybe just eight, and we were away from our phones,” she added.

As for Ruru, that social media PDA looked kind of cute. We hope it’s forever for you two!



