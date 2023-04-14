OMG! Sarah Lahbati Draws Envy For Her *NSFW* Post About Richard Gutierrez

Power couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez might be together for over a decade now—but we can’t deny that love is still in the air whenever they’re around! Never failing to make us ~jealz~ with their picturesque pics and adorable chemistry, it seems like they never run out of ways to express their love towards each other.

Case in point: Sarah drew attention to her *NSFW* post about her husband, who didn’t hesitate to flaunt his washboard abs in one photoshoot. “Happy dinner” was the actress' short, sweet, and dare we say *naughty* caption, prompting hilarious reactions from netizens and her celebrity friends.

“Ganito ba naman asawa mo talagang mapapa-what’s for dinner ka talaga,” wrote one follower, among several funny comments. LOL!

All jokes aside, it seems like the couple never left the honeymoon stage—until now that they’re *planning* baby no. 3! Sarah once had the most heartwarming post about being a mom of two. She wrote, "Raising boys is an honor and an adventure. When I look at them, I wish I could slow down time.”

Aww. All the best, Gutz fam!