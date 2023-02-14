Single Female Celebs Open Up To Cosmo About Spending Valentine’s Day *Without* A Partner

Let’s start with the obvious: Being single on Valentine’s Day isn’t the end of the world, much less a big deal! After all, true love comes in various forms–and isn’t just limited to romance, red roses, and being coupled up. Whatever your relationship status, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate self-love and spend it with people and things that matter to you.

Below, three celebrities opened up about today's plans, reminding everyone that it’s certainly more than okay to be ~single~ this V Day.

Cosmo Asks: What are your plans for Valentine’s Day?

Rain Matienzo

"I like treating Valentine's day like any normal day. Last year I was working, and this year I'll be spending some alone time. I find that waiting rather than forcing myself to get a date would make my future celebrations with the one more meaningful."

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Sunshine Cruz

"I will be celebrating with my manager Arnold Vegafria and cousin Geneva Cruz tomorrow night. We are watching a concert and having dinner. I'm really excited to spend Hearts' Day with them. We are all single, btw! Lol. Even singles can celebrate."

Andrea Torres

"I’ve been working nonstop the past couple of days so I’ll spend this day unwinding. I’ll pamper myself and I’ll definitely be with people who are dear to me. I also sent out gifts I like making people feel special. That also gives you a different kind of rush."

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

What is your message to fellow single ladies who are spending Valentine's Day without a significant other?

Rain: "Celebrate it in ways you won't be able to do when you have an S.O.! For sure when you get one, you'd want to spend every single Valentine's day with them. But while you wait, spend it with your family, girlfriends, or even yourself. A good way to celebrate alone would be through a romcom marathon with some wine and takeout (helps you stay away from crazy V-day traffic too)!"

Sunshine: "We don’t always need a partner to celebrate Hearts' Day. We can also spend it with people we love and care about the most (parents, children, friends). Single ladies, get out and have fun with other singles because we deserve it!"

Andrea: "There’s so much love going around in your life so you must celebrate whatever makes you feel special—date yourself, have a Galentine’s Day or just randomly make someone’s day. It’s for all kinds of love and there’s that beautiful energy going around - take it all in and take part in it. Have fun."

MORE FROM COSMO:

I Don't Think Valentine's Day Is A Big Deal, And Here's Why

Listen To These Valentine's Day Playlists For Every Kind Of ~*Feels*~

Single Ka Ba? Here Are The Most *Relatable* Valentine's Day Quotes For You