Sofia Andres, Kathryn Bernardo, And Arisse De Santos Had A *Triple Date* With Their Daniels

If there’s one thing we love more than celebrity couples—it’s celebrity couple friends! Yup, that magical moment where one pair meets another and makes a fun realization that they should get along!

Take, for instance, celeb girl squad of Kathryn Bernardo, Arisse de Santos, and Sofia Andres—who went on an adorable triple date with their respective beaus, all ~*coincidentally*~ named Daniel: Daniel Padilla, Daniel Velasco, and Daniel Miranda. How cute!

On her Insta account, Sofia shared snaps of their recent sixsome-date on Instagram in the Land Of Smiles, Thailand! ICYDK, the group recently jet-setted to the country for a fun squad trip. “We’re full,” the actress wrote, sharing snaps of the group enjoying a delicious spread of Thai delicacies.

In the comments section, netizens couldn’t help but express their amusement over the girls dating boys with the same name. “Nagkaubusan na po ng Daniel napakyaw na,” one wrote, among several hilarious comments. LOL!

Safe travels, and enjoy your trip, guys!