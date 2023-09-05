Tom Holland Posted A ~Goofy~ Pic Of Zendaya And GFs Everywhere Can Relate

It's no secret (or rather, is it?) that Tom Holland and Zendaya keep their relationship pretty private both online and IRL; I mean, we can probably count on one hand the number of social media posts the pair have shared together over the years. However, to mark a special occasion, Tom recently posted two pics of his GF that have us screaming with joy. No, seriously, we're screaming.

Just a mere few hours ago, the actor took to his Instagram Story, sharing two snaps of Z. These arrive on our feeds in tribute to the Euphoria star's birthday [1 September, 1996].

"My birthday girl," Tom wrote to caption the first image shared. See the pre-snorkeling action shot of Zendaya below:

ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Following this, the Spider-Man lead posted yet another action shot, this time being a pic of Zendaya walking two dogs.

So adorable!

These rare photos come just shortly after Zendaya gave an insight into her and Tom's relationship. For the September issue of Elle, as well as taking part in what is arguably her sexiest photoshoot yet, Z gave a small glimpse into her private life, explaining why she and her boyfriend choose to keep things behind closed doors.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ watch now

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public," she said in the interview. "I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share."

Zendaya continued, "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now."

Alas, whether we get one or 100 posts of the couple a year, there's no denying we'll love each and every one of 'em. #Tomdaya4eva.

*This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com. Minor edits have been made by Cosmo.ph editors.