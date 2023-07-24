Anne Curtis' Old Hollywood Glam Look For The 2023 GMA Gala Was Inspired By Audrey Hepburn

Anne Curtis was definitely one of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2023 GMA Gala. Resplendent in a stunning strapless white column dress by Saint Laurent, she teamed her 'fit with a luxurious set of jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

BTW, the Tiffany & Co. Lynn necklace alone retails for more than P5.5 million! Anne paired her engagement and wedding rings with a Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Sixteen Stone Ring (USD $12,500 or P682,906.25) for more sparkles.

Tiffany Schlumberger "Lynn" Necklace, P5,535,000, TIFFANY & CO., christies.com

Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Sixteen Stone Ring, P682,906.25, TIFFANY & CO., tiffany.com

It's no secret that the actress is a huge Audrey Hepburn fan. In 2019, she acquired one of Audrey's Givenchy bows from British auction house Christie’s, and wore it to the FAMAS 2019 Awards Night. In 2022, she wore several Audrey Hepburn-inspired looks for her 37th birthday shoot — and again accessorized her ponytail with the Givenchy bow!

Prior to walking the red carpet at the 2023 GMA Gala, Anne channeled her fave Hollywood icon in a set of glamorous photos. Photographed by Luis Ruiz, the star's glam team consisted of hairstylist Raymond Santiago (who gave her Audrey's iconic hairstyle via clip-on bangs) and makeup artist Robbie Piñera (who went for the viral "latte makeup" trend to complement Anne's minimalist OOTD).

Her look reminded many netizens of Audrey's strapless Givenchy ballgown in the 1954 film Sabrina, worn for the title character's entrance at the Larrabee party. The white organza bustier creation is indeed iconic, but Anne's red carpet style is more reminiscent of Audrey's 1956 studio portrait, which photographer Bud Fraker snapped for Funny Face promotions on behalf of Paramount Pictures.

Anne's red carpet look is elegant and timeless, and we can't wait to see her at the next glamorous event!