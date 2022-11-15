Woah, Ara Mina’s *Sexy* Beach Outfit Proves That She’s One ~Hot~ Mom At 43

At 43, Ara Mina is looking gorgeous as ever! ICYMI, she recently jetted off to the island of Amanpulo for her honeymoon with her non-showbiz husband Dave Almarinez—and boy, did she turn up the heat! “Honeymoon in paradise,” she captioned her post, which flaunted her toned body in a green maillot.

In the comments section, her celeb friends—including Gabby Concepcion—were eager to compliment the stunning celeb mom. “Payat mo! Looking good as ever. Enjoy kayo diyan. Cheers!” he wrote, to which Ara replied with her thanks.

Ara is celebrating three decades in showbiz already, yet she’s still revered as one of the sexiest celebs in the local entertainment scene. However, Ara admits that she sometimes misses the old days sans social media. In an interview, she shared, “Ito nga ang pinag-uusapan naming mga artista lately...kami nina Dingdong [Avanzado], Jessa Zaragoza, we need to adapt. Pero it’s really hard to keep up lalo na sa social media.

“Even sa businesses, nag-evolve na rin. Hindi na print ads. Kailangan marunong ka nang mag-Reels, mag-TikTok. Pati mga products mo. My God, minsan nami-miss ko ang old days, 'yung traditional. Wala tayong choice. Sa work natin, we need to adapt. Minsan, isang oras akong mag-edit ng reels.”

Well, if there’s anything we know about Ara, it’s that she *always* manages to keep up. Just look at how ~blooming~ she looks after all these years!