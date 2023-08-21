You Can Purchase With A ~*Purpose*~ At This Filipino Artisan Fair

Have always wondered what purchasing with a purpose means? ArteFino should be your next shopping stop! ArteFino is best knowns for showcasing Filipino craftsmanship and supporting fair trade practices. It brings the saying "guilt-free" shopping to another level.

With every piece you buy, you get to support and empower our local artisan communities. These brands employ the finest Filipino artisans who create unique and exquisite products that display the richness of our culture. You're also assured that brands who joined the festival exercise fair trade practices. Plus, part of the proceeds will go to the HeArtefino Foundation.

This year's festival is the ~biggest~ ArteFino to date! The Artefino team carefully picked the 150 brands to showcase their pieces. From clothing to jewelry to home decor, you won't run out of choices. Or maybe you'll have a hard time deciding which items to take home. (For us this is a "happy" problem.) Almost 40 percent of the vendors are ArteFino first-timers, so you're sure to find something delightful and new to take home.

ArteFino is happening from August 24 to 27 at The Fifth at Rockwell and North Court of Power Plant Mall. You can get your tickets ahead of the event here:

Check out a partial list of brands that will participate below. See you there!

