The Cutest Couple Outfits To Try, As Seen On Barbie Forteza And Jak Roberto

Barbie Forteza and Jak Roberto are giving us major #RelationshipGoals! Aside from their adorable chemistry, these two lovebirds have been stealing our hearts with their ~*coordinated*~ couple outfits that are simply too cute to handle. Whether they're strolling hand in hand or attending glamorous events, #JakBie have mastered the art of ~twinning~ in style.

If you want to take fashion inspo from the two, we gotchu! Ahead, we round up 5 times Barbie and Jak wore the cutest couple OOTDs.

1. The two actors have always been true-blue beach lovers, frequently choosing to spend their anniversaries on an island getaway. Naturally, their vacation wardrobe boasts an array of coordinated beach outfits! Case in point: During their trip to Bohol, Jak and Barbie sported matching pink swimwear, undoubtedly channeling the *iconic* Barbie and Ken!

2. You can never go wrong with a cute dress, especially for date nights! Jak and Barbie knew just how to keep it simple and stylish during their Valentine's Day dinner when Barbie opted for a timeless pink mini dress, while Jak rocked a trusty sweater. So adorbs!

3. When it comes to festival fashion, Jak and Barbie surely know how to make a statement! The two attended the Aurora Music Festival, and their outfit choices were on point.

Barbie rocked a vibrant orange tie dress, exuding a perfect blend of bohemian and chic. Meanwhile, Jak opted for a cool and casual look, donning a pair of stylish pants and a light blue muscle tee.

4. When JakBie visited the picturesque Mt. Moiwa in Japan, they embraced the chilly weather with style. The couple both donned cozy neutral-toned puffer jackets that *perfectly* complemented the serene surroundings. Even better, they took their coordination to the next level by matching their beanies and gloves in the same navy blue hue. Of course, their photo looks straight out of a K-drama, too!

5. Jak and Barbie showcased their edgy side with their matching black outfits during their trip to Osaka. Keeping it casual yet undeniably cool, Barbie rocked a black leather jacket that exuded a fierce and confident aura. Jak, on the other hand, sported a black hoodie, adding a touch of urban street style to their coordinated ensemble. Love!

