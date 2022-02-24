Whoa, Barbie Imperial Just *Splurged* Over P400,000 On A Rolex Watch Post-Breakup

In case you haven’t noticed, Barbie Imperial is thriving. Although she recently ended her relationship with former beau Diego Loyzaga, she’s showing no signs of slowing down, taking her newfound independence in stylish stride. Forget about the new haircut or makeover. Her latest expression of self-love? Rewarding herself with luxury watches.

Last Tuesday, February 22, Barbie flaunted her newest It accessory on Instagram. “New bb sourced by @houseofauthentics,” she captioned her post.

The 23-year-old Kapamilya star didn’t name the model of her latest timepiece, but judging by the photo, our best guess is that it’s a Two-Tone Datejust from Rolex, featuring a stunning mother of pearl dial and diamond set-hour indices. ICYDK, it’s a highly-coveted vintage piece, and costs around P471,234 based on the German luxury watch website Chrono24.

The young actress was spotted wearing it on a few occasions, including her latest visit to The Aivee Clinic, where she regularly gets her beauty treatments.

Barbie isn’t the only star spotted sporting a quintessential piece from the iconic watch brand. Just recently, Julia Barretto and Gabbi Garcia were also seen flashing their respective Rolex pieces, proving its value and prominence among the brightest style mavens of today.

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

