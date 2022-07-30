These Beauty Queens ~*Slayed*~ With Their Jaw-Dropping Looks At The GMA Thanksgiving Gala

In honor of its 72nd anniversary, the Kapuso network gathered its brightest stars for an event like no other—the GMA Thanksgiving Gala. Taking Old Hollywood fashion as its theme for the year, there was no shortage of awe-inspiring looks, especially with our very own Pinay beauty queens in attendance! They never cease to amaze us with their beauty and grace, and tonight, they walked down the red carpet in their statement-making and *daring* gowns, once again proving to the world how they earned their crowns.

Below, scroll down to take a look for yourselves.

Beauty Queens With Jawdropping Looks at the GMA Gala Night:

1. Celeste Cortesi

A special mention goes to the reigning Miss Universe-Philippines, who never fails to turn heads in her sultry hubadera looks. Tonight, she takes things up a notch with her slinky, curve-skimming cutout dress.

2. Megan Young

Miss World 2013 Megan is a stunner in a bejeweled dress designed by Boom Sason, flaunting her sensational figure on the red carpet!

3. Michelle Dee

We totally love Miss Universe-Philippines Tourism Michelle’s risque look, slipping in a glistening white frock by Francis Libiran that highlights her toned body.

4. Rabiya Mateo

Miss Universe-Philippines 2020 shines bright in a crystal-embellished column gown.

5. Gianna Llanes

Miss Philippines-Earth 2020 Gianna, who also hosted the red carpet event, showed up in a classic strapless gown with a statement-making bow at the back.

6. Bea Gomez

Miss Universe-Philippines 2021 Bea is a scene-stealer in a voluminous frock, putting the spotlight on her 'fit with her hair pulled up in a classic 'do.

