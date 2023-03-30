Belle Mariano Is Simply *Stunning* In A Statement Gown At The Star Magical Prom

Everybody was so excited to see Belle Mariano walk the Ivory Carpet at the Star Magical Prom. And oh my, she served!

Belle wore a corset gown (a Bridgerton touch, ofc!), and we just love that her skirt was made of black and white feathers.

Belle was super fresh with her soft glam makeup look. We're loving her Y2K-inspired updo —a Gen Z touch to contrast her opulent, regal gown.

Her date, Donny Pangilinan, gave Belle her *own* moment at the Ivory Carpet.

Let's admire the ~*Belle*~ of the evening:

Simply lovely, Belle!

Always a cutie!

We'll keep this space updated as soon as we get more photos of lovely Belle. ;)

Old Hollywood meets Next Gen

