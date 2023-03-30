Sorry, no results were found for
Belle Mariano Is Simply *Stunning* In A Statement Gown At The Star Magical Prom

by Ira Nopuente | 20 hours ago
Belle Mariano's statement gown at Star Magical Prom 2023
PHOTO: (LEFT TO RIGHT) Andrea Beldua via Instagram/belle_mariano, Ryan Ong
Featured

Everybody was so excited to see Belle Mariano walk the Ivory Carpet at the Star Magical Prom. And oh my, she served!

Belle wore a corset gown (a Bridgerton touch, ofc!), and we just love that her skirt was made of black and white feathers.

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano at Star Magical Prom
Ryan Ong

Belle was super fresh with her soft glam makeup look. We're loving her Y2K-inspired updo—a Gen Z touch to contrast her opulent, regal gown.

Belle Mariano Star Magical Prom 2023
Andrea Beldua via Instagram/belle_mariano
Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano at Star Magical Prom
Ryan Ong

Her date, Donny Pangilinan, gave Belle her *own* moment at the Ivory Carpet.

Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano at Star Magical Prom 2023
Em Enriquez

Let's admire the ~*Belle*~ of the evening:

Simply lovely, Belle! 

Belle Mariano Star Magical Prom 2023
Yssa Cardona
Always a cutie!

Belle Mariano Star Magical Prom 2023
Yssa Cardona
Belle Mariano Star Magical Prom 2023
Yssa Cardona

We'll keep this space updated as soon as we get more photos of lovely Belle. ;)

Old Hollywood meets Next Gen

Belle Mariano Star Magical Prom 2023
Andrea Beldua via Instagram/belle_mariano
