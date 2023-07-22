The ~*Most Stylish*~ Couples At The GMA Gala 2023

Tonight, the best and brightest stars of the Kapuso network gathered for a stylish night like no other, delivering excellent fashion moments on the red carpet!

GMA’s sweetest lovebirds complemented each other’s outfits, be it with their neutral color palettes or the lady taking the lead with a standout gown and glittering pieces of jewelry. Because what’s the best way to show up and slay on the red carpet? Doing it arm-in-arm with someone you love, obviously! In no particular order, check out our top picks for the evening’s most stylish pairs below.

The best-dressed couples at the GMA Gala 2023

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero

Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo

Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay