Style

The ~*Most Stylish*~ Couples At The GMA Gala 2023

These lovebirds know how to nail red carpet style!
by Cass Lazaro | 17 hours ago
GMA Gala stylish couples
PHOTO: Instagram/gmanetwork
Tonight, the best and brightest stars of the Kapuso network gathered for a stylish night like no other, delivering excellent fashion moments on the red carpet!

GMA’s sweetest lovebirds complemented each other’s outfits, be it with their neutral color palettes or the lady taking the lead with a standout gown and glittering pieces of jewelry. Because what’s the best way to show up and slay on the red carpet? Doing it arm-in-arm with someone you love, obviously! In no particular order, check out our top picks for the evening’s most stylish pairs below.

The best-dressed couples at the GMA Gala 2023

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero

heart-chiz
Instagram/gmanetwork
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes

Dongyan red carpet
Pau Guevarra for Cosmopolitan Philippines

Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos

gabbi-khalil gma gala
Pau Guevarra for Cosmopolitan Philippines
Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque

bea-dom
Instagram/niceprintphoto

Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi

mavline
Instagram/niceprintphoto
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz

julie-ver
Instagram/niceprintphoto

Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo

dennis-jen
Instagram/gmanetwork
Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay

sofia pablo allen
Instagram/gmanetwork

