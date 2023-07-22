The ~*Most Stylish*~ Couples At The GMA Gala 2023

Tonight, the best and brightest stars of the Kapuso network gathered for a stylish night like no other, delivering excellent fashion moments on the red carpet!
GMA’s sweetest lovebirds complemented each other’s outfits, be it with their neutral color palettes or the lady taking the lead with a standout gown and glittering pieces of jewelry. Because what’s the best way to show up and slay on the red carpet? Doing it arm-in-arm with someone you love, obviously! In no particular order, check out our top picks for the evening’s most stylish pairs below.
The best-dressed couples at the GMA Gala 2023
Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero
Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes
Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos
Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque
Kyline Alcantara and Mavy Legaspi
Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz
Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo
