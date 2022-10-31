Just A Bunch Of This Year's ~Super Cool~ Halloween Costumes From Our Favorite Gen Z Celebs

There’s nothing quite like Halloween to dress up and go all out with eerily awesome costumes! Case in point: our favorite Gen Z celebs, who donned their best versions of iconic characters and creepy creatures for a holiday like no other.

If you find yourself *cramming* your way into last-minute Halloween costume ideas or planning as early as now for next year’s festivities, fret not! Below, we round up the coolest Halloween costumes of our favorite Gen Z celebrities.

LOOK: 10 Coolest Halloween Costumes of Gen Z Celebs:

1. Ashley Garcia as Jennifer of Jennifer's Body

2. Sam Cruz as Carrie

3. Rei Germar as a Victoria's Secret Angel

4. Alliana Dolina as Black Swan

5. Miguel Tanfelix as Edward Scissorhands

6. Awra Briguela as Bratz Doll

7. Barbie Imperial as Chucky

8. Angelina Cruz as Patrick Bateman of American Psycho

9. Andrea Brillantes as La Muerte

10. Bella Racelis as Chrissy of Stranger Things

This story originally appeared on Candymag.com.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

