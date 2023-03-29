LOL! Halloween Came Early For This Couple Who Dressed Like James Reid And Issa Pressman

If you’ve been keeping up with Cosmo’s roster of *hot* celeb news in the past weeks, you probably know all about the infamous James Reid-Issa Pressman saga. Here’s a refresher: the new couple took to Instagram to ~*hard launch*~ their relationship after attending Harry Styles’ Manila concert together, causing mixed reactions from netizens, mainly because they were first rumored to have cheated on Nadine Lustre when James broke up with the actress in 2020.

In an offish statement, James denied the claim—saying that the rumors in the past were merely just rumors and that he’s now “the happiest he’s ever been” with Issa. Hate or love them, the two’s iconic IG official announcement will surely make it in 2023’s biggest pop culture moments, and we have proof. In a Facebook post, a couple went viral for dressing up as James and Issa—even copying the exact mirror selfie pose of the two stars!

In an exclusive interview with Cosmo, Jia De Los Santos, one-half of the trending couple, explained the context behind the pic. Believe it or not, the ~*twinning*~ moment was actually accidental—given that their date night was also the same night when the big news broke out. “Running joke na namin ni Xavier (boyfriend) dati pa na kamukha niya si James Reid. Tapos that night we were going out for dinner, that was the time na nag-trend online yung photo nila James and Issa.

“Nagkataon lang na similar vibe yung outfits namin doon sa photo. We thought it would be funny to take a photo with the same pose kasi I always thought na kahawig nya si James Reid.”

Whut do you think? We’ll let you judge for yourself!

Asked about the whole alleged cheating fiasco, Jia also shared a few words: “Looking from afar lang naman kami as most people are sa actual situation, but if the third party issues were real, friends don’t do that. We love President Nadine.”