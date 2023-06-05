David Licauco Looks Like A K-Drama *Leading Man* In His Stylish Seoul OOTDs

David Licauco has been busy channeling his inner K-drama leading man over the past couple of days. The heartthrob recently jetted off to South Korea to film a new project with his Maria Clara at Ibarra leading lady Barbie Forteza.

In between shoots, the actor has been exploring the land of Hallyu in effortlessly cool OOTDs that reflect his boy-next-door charm. He also gave us a little lesson in packing light, capping off all of his 'fits with a practical but cool pair of kicks. See all of his looks below!

1. David kept things simple in a stone-gray long-sleeved top and contrast-stitched jeans. Adding a subtle pop of color were his sneakers that had a tinge of teal.

2. Still rocking the same trainers and jeans, David switched into a knitted polo shirt in a warm tone of maroon.

3. Also keeping him cozy amid the Korean breeze was a printed crewneck sweater.

4. Going for a fuss-free vibe, David tucked a black tee into a pair of cropped white trousers and threw on his shades and a bucket hat.

Effectively imparting some interest to the Kapuso star's OOTDs were his sneakers, which were from Swedish brand ON. The pair is technically made for running, which we assume was a practical choice David made for his frequent strolls around town. If you want to twin with our "Pambansang Ginoo," be prepared to shell out P12,000 for a pair.

Cloudboom Echo Running Shoes, P11,990, ON, dans.ph

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.