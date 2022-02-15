Heart Evangelista Celebrated Her 37th Birthday In A *Daring* Sheer Dress

ICYDK, Heart Evangelista celebrated her 37th birthday last night, and as expected, she did it in style. The actress showed up in one of her most show-stopping looks yet: a bedazzled sheer gown worn with black lingerie underneath—baring her modelesque frame on display.
“The night is young and so am I. #LM37,” Heart captioned on Instagram, showcasing snapshots from her decadent bash. It features Heart strutting the streets with her party-ready friends, including stylist Kat Cruz-Villanueva, hairstylist Jeck Aguilar and fashion designer Mark Bumgarner.
“It was a last-minute thing,” Neric Beltran, the mastermind behind Heart’s scene-stealing outfit, tells Preview. The dress was a custom piece reworked from his Holiday 2018 collection, which featured avant-garde pieces made for the modern Victorian woman. It’s certainly a fitting piece for Heart’s fabulous soiree. “The dress I would say is slinky, sexy, and chic—glam but not over the top for the celebration,” he shares.
Risqué as her silhouette-baring form may have been, Heart kept it elegant with her choice of accessories: Cartier dangling earrings and a Serpenti Forever Jewelry Box from Bvlgari. She opted for monochromatic makeup with bold brows, glowy skin, and a rosy nude lip. Her tresses, straightened to perfection, looked super chic.
You look gorgeous, Heart. Happy birthday!
This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.
* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.
