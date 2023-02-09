Heart Evangelista Reveals That She Used To Settle For *Leftover Clothes* During Fashion Weeks

There’s arguably no local actress who's currently more recognizable in the international fashion scene than Heart Evangelista, constantly popping up in major style capitals donning fabulous designer outfits that millions of her followers can't help but buzz about.

Although she's spent most of her life being in front of the camera as an actress, the journey hasn’t been a bed of roses for Heart as a fashion influencer. She once got real about her humble beginnings attending shows, admitting that she used to settle for leftover clothes when she was still starting out. Things only took a turn when she was featured by an international publication.

"Usually when I attend fashion shows or they give me clothes to wear, I get like the leftovers... I mean, I'm very grateful just for them to invite me and send me clothes. But then after the Harper's Bazaar [feature], there's a complete change," she said in a Facebook Live video streamed by Tatler Philippines.

The aforementioned magazine feature is a 2018 piece dubbing Heart as one of the "real-life Crazy Rich Asians," handpicked by renowned book author Kevin Kwan himself to star on the list, which also included Rachel and Michelle Yeoh and Feiping Chang. After generating massive reach from it, she started being invited to sit on the front row of top fashion shows, rubbing elbows with industry heavyweights such as Anna Wintour and Song Hye Kyo.

"I would get first pick, they make me pick whatever I want, and I just didn't get what I was given. That was because of that. And it makes a huge difference… I feel that the stage can still be shared more with the Filipinos, and you did that for us. So thank you,” she told Kevin, who shared that he chose Heart for her “timeless and classic beauty” and “elegance and style that demands to be showcased.”

Three years after her historic feature, Heart is now hailed as "one of the top luxury influencers in the world,” as per Forbes France. Additionally, she also ranked third on the list of "most impactful" appearances at the Paris Couture Week last year, which was topped by none other than Kim Kardashian.

You certainly came a long way, Heart. Keep soaring!

