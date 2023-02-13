Wow, Trina 'Hopia' Legaspi Looks *Stunning* In Her Ethereal Maternity Shoot

Feel old yet? Former Goin Bulilit star Trina “Hopia” Legaspi is all grown up now and is—gasp—welcoming a new chapter in her life as a mother. Four months after announcing her pregnancy with her first child, the 28-year-old actress delivered a stylish maternity look, reminding us of her spellbinding transformation from a child actress to a full-fledged woman.

On Instagram, the actress upped the ante by staging a glam shoot lensed by Nice Print Photography. “Feeling powerful. Blooming soon,” she captioned her stunning snaps, exuding ethereal glamour while being surrounded by lush florals in the background.

Fashion stylist Yvonne Camay dressed her in a soft pink off-shoulder tulle maxi dress that exposed her baby bump, while hair and makeup duo Julius Cabanisas and Andrew Jardenil warmed the star’s lips and cheeks with washes of peach for a glowing beauty look.

In the comments section, Hopia’s supporters and friends couldn’t help but shower the mom-to-be with compliments, calling her “blooming” and “beautiful.”

Despite the news of a new chapter and the fact that she has been married to her longtime partner Ryan Jarina for over a year now, it seems like the internet still remembers Trina for her funny antics in the now-defunct sitcom.

In a separate post, netizens had the most hilarious reactions to the former child star’s pregnancy—which serves as a reminder of how many years have already passed since her stint on our TV screens. “Almost ka-batch ko lang ng generation sila Hopia pero eto may pamilya na siya tapos ako naghihintay pa din ng magandang mangyayari sa 2023,” one netizen joked. LOL!

Congratulations and you look as gorgeous as ever, Hopia!

This story originally appeared on Preview.ph.

* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

