OMG! The New ITZY x G-Shock Summer Collection Was Just Released And We Want *Everything*

It comes with a photocard, too!
by Yssa Cardona for Preview.ph | Just now
PHOTO: Courtesy of G-Shock Philippines
Get your shopping shoes on, PH MIDZYs! K-Pop queens ITZY has joined forces with renowned watch brand G-Shock to release an exclusive collection of timepieces that perfectly embody the group's fun style and energy. The collaboration has resulted in a range of colorful watches that are both fashionable and functional! 

PHOTO BY Courtesy of G-SHOCK Philippines
The new collection features four distinct models, each personally worn by the members themselves.

Lia and Ryujin picked the GMA-S110SG-7A and GMA-S120SG-7A models, which both have translucent bands and a gold face.

PHOTO BY Courtesy of G-SHOCK Philippines

Chaeryoung's choice, the GMA-S2100BS-4A, is a standout timepiece with its vivid bright pink watch band and apple green watch dial. Its compact size and casual design make it an ideal choice for those who prefer simplicity, without sacrificing style. It’s truly eye-catching and is sure to draw attention wherever it’s worn!

PHOTO BY Courtesy of G-SHOCK Philippines

Yuna and Yeji, on the other hand, selected the GLX-S5600-3 and GLX-S5600-4 models, respectively. These watches offer a more compact sports design that feature a tide graph display. Despite their slim profile, however, they maintain durability and functionality, making them the perfect choice for outdoor adventures!

Even better, the bezel and band of these watches are made with eco-friendly plastics, demonstrating ITZY's commitment to reducing environmental impact by using renewable organic resources. 

PHOTO BY Courtesy of G-SHOCK Philippines

To celebrate the launch of their collaboration, ITZY and G-Shock have prepared a special offer for their fans! MIDZYs who purchase any of the participating ITZY-worn watches will receive a free G-Shock x ITZY photocard and poster set. This exclusive bonus further enhances the value of the collection and provides fans with a memorable keepsake. So cute!

The ITZY x G-Shock collection is now available on their website and in retail stores.

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

 

