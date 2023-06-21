OMG! The New ITZY x G-Shock Summer Collection Was Just Released And We Want *Everything*

Get your shopping shoes on, PH MIDZYs! K-Pop queens ITZY has joined forces with renowned watch brand G-Shock to release an exclusive collection of timepieces that perfectly embody the group's fun style and energy. The collaboration has resulted in a range of colorful watches that are both fashionable and functional!

The new collection features four distinct models, each personally worn by the members themselves.

Lia and Ryujin picked the GMA-S110SG-7A and GMA-S120SG-7A models, which both have translucent bands and a gold face.

Chaeryoung's choice, the GMA-S2100BS-4A, is a standout timepiece with its vivid bright pink watch band and apple green watch dial. Its compact size and casual design make it an ideal choice for those who prefer simplicity, without sacrificing style. It’s truly eye-catching and is sure to draw attention wherever it’s worn!

