Wow, Iza Calzado's Maternity Shoot Is Giving ~*Encantadia*~ Vibes

For Iza Calzado, the next couple of weeks will be filled with *joyous* anticipation for her firstborn. It's been quite the journey for the 40-year-old, and we're just as excited to meet her little one!

To signify such a momentous season in her life, Iza posed for a breathtaking photoshoot lensed by BJ Pascual. With styling by Katrina Cruz and John Karunungan, the actress was absolutely glowing from within, even giving slight nods to her iconic roles in the past. Take a look below!

LOOK: Iza Calzado's Gorgeous Maternity Photos

First up, Iza smized in a floor-grazing silk skirt from Syne and voluminous ruffled sleeves by Mark Bumgarner. In the beauty department, Renz Pangilinan straightened out her tresses, and Lala Flores brushed on smokey eyeshadow and chiseled cheeks. It was an even more mesmerizing sight in black and white!

On Instagram, the actress shared the duochromatic snaps with the caption "Divine Feminine. Divine Power. Divine Purpose." Actress Divine Lee jokingly asked if she was being called, to which Iza responded, "Malakas loob ko kasi nga I am Divine Lee guided." Witty!

Next up, Iza donned a hyper-embellished Jaz Cerezo corset with a glittery maxi skirt and an intricate otherworldly headpiece. "She's giving Sang'gre vibes," she stated, harking back too her days as Amihan in Encantadia. What a goddess!

Celebs and industry folk were immediately enamored with Iza's snaps, with Bea Alonzo, Solenn Heusaff, and Phoemela Baranda leaving her some words of affection. Her sister-in-law and fellow mom-to-be, Bianca King, also loved the photos, commenting "What a vision!"

Her fans and supporters also couldn't get enough of the shots, with some exclaiming how she looks just like "Mama Mary." Such a compliment roots from an iconic line in her 2014 film Starting Over Again.

Well, Iza, we only have one word for you: Stunning! We're so excited for you and your family!

*This story originally appeared on Preview.ph. Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

