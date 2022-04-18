We’re Loving Jericho Rosales’ Cool And Laidback Style In California

At 42, it’s safe to say that Jericho Rosales has made a name for himself as one of the most bankable actors on the local entertainment scene. Revered for his iconic and versatile roles on Pinoy teleseryes in the span of his 20+ years in the business—we wonder, what hasn’t he done yet? With that said, he’s clearly bringing his star power to the next level, and in Hollywood, no less. ICYMI, the former matinee idol just garnered a shiny nomination from the New Filmmakers Los Angeles’ 10th annual awards for his performance in the film Basurero and we’re certainly rooting for him.

Now currently residing in the USA with his wife, fashion maven Kim Jones, Echo is spotted donning the most stylish OOTDs as he awaits his next acting statue, pursuing classes and projects at the homebase of the world's brightest stars. Below, check out some of his best looks to date.

LOOK: Jericho Rosales’ Grungy OOTDs in California

1. The former matinee idol looks calm and collected as he sports a laidback ‘fit consisting of an oversized beige polo, black pants, and loafers.

2. Foreshadowing? Echo is photographed wearing a cool all-black ensemble, a staple look for any Hollywood action movie star.

3. In his 40s, he sure knows his way to trends as he looks effortlessly edgy in a wool jacket and cuffed pants.

4. Grounding his outfit with subdued yet stylish pieces, Echo is every bit a vision in sweater and pants paired with his timeless Converse kicks.

