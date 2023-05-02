Sorry, no results were found for
Style

Kim Kardashian Is A ~*Total Stunner*~ At Met Gala 2023 In A Pearl-Embellished Gown

by Mehera Bonner | 19 hours ago
Kim kardashian met gala 2023
PHOTO: Getty Images/Dimtrios Kambouris
Featured

Wondering if Kim Kardashian could possibly top showing up at the Met Gala like your sleep paralysis demon and then in Marilyn Monroe cosplay? Well she just showed up at the annual fashion event wearing a Schiaparelli gown that is “dripping in pearls,” as she told two red carpet hosts. Oh, and they’re all real pearls, because of course!

the 2023 met gala celebrating Dimitrios Kambouris//Getty Images

North left the hotel with Kim en route to the Met and stayed in the car while her mom walked the carpet. Their exit photos though are truly the mother-daughter moment of your dreams:

kim kardashian and north
Getty Images/MEGA
ADVERTISMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Quick reminder of her vibes last year for comparison featuring Pete Davidson:

kim kardashian and pete davidson
Getty Images/Jamie McCarthy

And the year before:

kim kardashian
Getty Images/Mike Coppola

There were rumors Kim wouldn’t make the 2023 Met Gala guest list, which ended up being fully false. As an anonymous insider told The Sun, “Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event. And while lots of names were discussed, attendees have always been an ongoing conversation and nothing was ever set in stone. Kim was never told she might not be on the list. While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding.”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
watch now

Plus, Kim went ahead and shut said rumors down by doing a photo shoot with Choupette in the Chanel offices, so:

Kim made her Met Gala debut in 2013 and opened up on Twitter about how stressful the experience was. “Year 1 2013 Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy,” she wrote. “I was Kanye’s plus-one & so nervous! I didn’t know anyone & I’m sure no one wanted me there lol. I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”

This story originally appeared on Cosmopolitan.com.
* Minor edits have been made by the Cosmo.ph editors.

Read more stories about
watch now