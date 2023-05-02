Kim Kardashian Is A ~*Total Stunner*~ At Met Gala 2023 In A Pearl-Embellished Gown

There were rumors Kim wouldn’t make the 2023 Met Gala guest list, which ended up being fully false. As an anonymous insider told The Sun, “Anna had wanted to do a cull of the guest list this year and make it more of an exclusive event. And while lots of names were discussed, attendees have always been an ongoing conversation and nothing was ever set in stone. Kim was never told she might not be on the list. While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding.”

Plus, Kim went ahead and shut said rumors down by doing a photo shoot with Choupette in the Chanel offices, so: